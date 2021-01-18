2021 Critics’ Choice TV Awards: Full list of nominations by shows

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the nominees for the 11th annual edition of its TV awards on January 18. Two Netflix dramas, “Ozark” and “The Crown,” lead with six bids each. Right behind at five apiece are the drama “Lovecraft Country,” the limited series “Mrs. America,” and the comedies “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” Scroll down to see the full list of 2021 nominees by shows.

The CCA is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinctions between film, television, and streaming content.

Winners will be revealed alongside those for the movie awards on a live telecast on the CW on March 7.

SIX NOMINATIONS

“Ozark” (Netflix)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor – Jason Bateman

Best Drama Actress – Laura Linney

Best Drama Supporting Actor – Tom Pelphrey

Best Drama Supporting Actress – Julia Garner

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Janet McTeer

“The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor – Josh O’Connor

Best Drama Actress – Olivia Colman

Best Drama Actress – Emma Corrin

Best Drama Supporting Actor – Tobias Menzies

Best Drama Supporting Actress – Gillian Anderson

FIVE NOMINATIONS

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor – Jonathan Majors

Best Drama Actress – Jurnee Smollett

Best Drama Supporting Actor – Michael K. Williams

Best Drama Supporting Actress – Wunmi Mosaku

“Mrs. America” (FX)

Best Limited Series

Best Limited/Movie Actress – Cate Blanchett

Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actress – Uzo Aduba

Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actress – Margo Martindale

Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actress – Tracey Ullman

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor – Eugene Levy

Best Comedy Actress – Catherine O’Hara

Best Comedy Supporting Actor – Daniel Levy

Best Comedy Supporting Actress – Annie Murphy

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor – Matt Berry

Best Comedy Actress – Natasia Demetrio

Best Comedy Supporting Actor – Harvey Guillén

Best Comedy Supporting Actor – Mark Proksch

FOUR NOMINATIONS

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor – Bob Odenkirk

Best Drama Supporting Actor – Jonathan Banks

Best Drama Supporting Actress – Rhea Seehorn

“The Plot Against America” (HBO)

Best Limited Series

Best Limited/Movie Actor – Morgan Spector

Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actor – John Turturro

Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actress – Winona Ryder

THREE NOMINATIONS

“Mom” (CBS)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Supporting Actor– William Fichtner

Best Comedy Supporting Actress – Jaime Pressly

“Normal People” (Hulu)

Best Limited Series

Best Limited/Movie Actor – Paul Mescal

Best Limited/Movie Actress – Daisy Edgar-Jones

“Perry Mason” (HBO)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor – Matthew Rhys

Best Drama Supporting Actor – John Lithgow

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor – Jason Sudeikis

Best Comedy Supporting Actress – Hannah Waddingham

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Best Limited Series

Best Limited/Movie Actress – Anya Taylor-Joy

Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actress – Marielle Heller

“The Undoing” (HBO)

Best Limited Series

Best Limited/Movie Actor – Hugh Grant

Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actor – Donald Sutherland

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor – Sterling K. Brown

Best Drama Supporting Actor – Justin Hartley

TWO NOMINATIONS

“Better Things” (FX)

Best Comedy Serie

Best Comedy Actress – Pamela Adlon

“Fargo” (FX)

Best Limited/Movie – Chris Rock

Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actor – Glynn Turman

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Best Limited Series

Best Limited/Movie Actress – Michaela Coel

“Ramy” (Hulu)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor – Ramy Youssef

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

Best Limited Series

Best Limited/Movie Actor – John Boyega

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Studios)

Best TV Movie

Best Limited/Movie Actress – Tessa Thompson

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress – Kaley Cuoco

“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress – Christine Baranski

“The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actor – Daveed Diggs

Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actor – Joshua Caleb Johnson

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Best Limited Series

Best Limited/Movie Actress – Shira Haas

ONE NOMINATION

“Bad Education” (HBO)

Best TV Movie

“Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC/Youtube)

Best Short Form Serie

“Between the World And Me” (HBO)

Best TV Movie

“Black Monday” (Showtime)

Best Comedy Supporting Actor – Andrew Rannells

“Brockmire” (IFC)

Best Comedy Actor – Hank Azaria

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Best Comedy Actress – Christina Applegate

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

Best Talk Show

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Best Comedy Supporting Actress – Ashley Par

“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty” (Netflix)

Best Comedy Special

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

Best Talk Show

“Hamilton” (Disney+)

Best TV Movie

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas”(Netflix)

Best Comedy Special

“Hollywood” (Netflix)

Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actor – Dylan McDermott

“Homeland” (Showtime)

Best Drama Actress – Claire Danes

“I Know This Much is True” (HBO)

Best Limited/Movie Actor – Mark Ruffalo

“Insecure” (HBO)

Best Comedy Actress – Issa Rae

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix)

Best Comedy Special

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

Best Talk Show

“Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

Best Short Form Series

“Marc Maron: End Times Fun” (Netflix)

Best Comedy Special

“Michelle Buteau; Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)

Best Comedy Special

“Nikki Fre$h” (Quibi)

Best Short Form Series

“One Day at a Time” (Pop)

Best Comedy Supporting Actress – Rita Moreno

“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” (Netflix)

Best Comedy Special

“Pen15” (Hulu)

Best Comedy Series

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

Best Talk Show

“Reno 911!” (Quibi)

Best Short Form Series

“Soulmates” (AMC)

Best Limited/Movie Supporting Actress – Betsy Brandt

“The Andy Cohen Diaries” (Quibi)

Best Short Form Series

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

Best TV Movie

“The Conners” (ABC)

Best Comedy Supporting Actress – Lecy Goranson

“The Great” (Hulu)

Best Comedy Actor – Nicholas Hoult

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC/Syndicated)

Best Talk Show

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Best Talk Show

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

Best Drama Series

“The Outsider” (HBO)

Best Drama Supporting Actress – Cynthia Erivo

“Tooning Out the News” (CBS All Access)

Best Short Form Serie

“What the Constitution Means to Me” (Amazon Studios)

Best TV Movie

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Best Comedy Supporting Actor – Alex Newell

