‘Cry Macho’ reviews: The first word on Clint Eastwood’s latest

At 91 years old, Oscar-winning legend Clint Eastwood could become the oldest person ever nominated for Best Actor and Best Director if Eastwood’s new film, “Cry Macho,” finds favor with academy members early next year. But judging from the early “Cry Macho” reviews, Eastwood’s new film is perhaps a more low-key affair than his past Oscar triumphs such as “Unforgiven” and “Million Dollar Baby.”

“Clint Eastwood still knows how to direct a movie with a nice, clean leisurely classical spareness, something you wish more directors knew how to do (or wanted to),” Variety critic Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review. “As a filmmaker, Eastwood has earned the right to be called ageless.” But the film, Gleiberman added, is “friendly and diverting and formulaic, in an inoffensive and good-natured way, and it’s a totally minor affair.”

“The latest of Eastwood’s many potential swan songs, this sketch of a movie is transparent enough to focus all of your attention on the shadow imagery behind it,” David Ehrlich wrote for Indiewire. “On the brimmed silhouette that its director and star cuts in a door frame, on the six pounds of gravel that it sounds like he gargled before every take, and on the way that he plays Mike [his character, a former rodeo cowboy] as a man who would give anything for a place to hang his hat if only he could bring himself to take it off his head. Better late than never.”

Eastwood has long been fascinated by “Cry Macho,” based on the 1975 novel by N. Richard Nash. Eastwood first circled the project in 1988, and actors from Burt Lancaster to Arnold Schwarzenegger were once considered possibilities for the leading role.

“It’s about a man who has been through some hard times in his life and then unexpectedly another challenge is brought to the foreground,” Eastwood explained to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “He would normally never do it but he is a man of his word. He follows through. And it starts his life over again.”

“Cry Macho” focuses on Mike Milo, “a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.”

The “macho” of the title has a double meaning: it’s also the name of the rooster whom Mike befriends. (“If a guy wants to name his cock Macho, that’s okay by me,” Eastwood memorably deadpans in the trailer.)

“Now, approaching twilight, Eastwood has stripped everything down to its essentials,” Bilge Ebiri wrote for New York. “The picture doesn’t always work, but it works when it has to. It’s a fragile enterprise — lovely to bask in, but liable to fall apart if you stare too hard. The same could be said for its star. He’s part of the illusion. Somehow, when we look at Mike, we don’t see Eastwood the 91-year-old actor, but Clint the icon — not so much ageless as preserved in weathered glory, cinema’s forever haunted cowboy.”

Not everyone, however, was as enamored with Eastwood’s latest. “Nobody takes pleasure in beating up on an esteemed veteran, but it’s borderline ridiculous to watch Eastwood wheeze and shuffle his way through a role with a whiff of the white savior, in which not one but two attractive younger señoras — one evil and loca, the other a saint — want to jump his arthritic bones,” David Rooney wrote for The Hollywood Reporter.

“Cry Macho” is out in theaters and available via HBO Max starting Friday. Eastwood, like many Warner Bros. filmmakers before, did not necessarily embrace the corporate day-and-date release decision. It’s “not my favorite thing in the world,” Eastwood told the Los Angeles Times. “How that’s going to work out at all? I still don’t know.”

