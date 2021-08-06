Clint Eastwood could makes Oscars history with ‘Cry Macho’: Watch the new trailer

At the Academy Awards this year, Sir Anthony Hopkins made Oscars history as the oldest Best Actor winner in the history of the ceremony. But if Clint Eastwood has any say, Hopkins’ stint in the record books could be pretty short-lived: Eastwood, at 91, directs and stars in the new film “Cry Macho,” a project that could have the Hollywood legend back at the Oscars as a performer for the first time since 2005’s “Million Dollar Baby.”

Set for release in theaters and via HBO Max on September 17, the new film stars Eastwood as a washed-up rodeo cowboy who is tasked with helping an old friend get his son out of trouble in Mexico. The movie is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash.

“It’s about a man who has been through some hard times in his life and then unexpectedly another challenge is brought to the foreground,” Eastwood told Entertainment Weekly. “He would normally never do it but he is a man of his word. He follows through. And it starts his life over again.”

Eastwood is a four-time Oscar winner as well as the recipient of the Irving Thalberg Award in 1995. He was last nominated in 2015 as the producer of “American Sniper.” Before that, he was a two-time nominee at the 2007 ceremony for “Letters from Iwo Jima.” He has never won an Oscar for acting despite two nominations.

At 91, Eastwood would become the oldest acting nominee in any category in Oscars history should “Cry Macho” make good on its emotional trailer and strike a chord with academy members. He would also qualify as the oldest Best Director nominee ever, topping John Huston. Eastwood is already the oldest Best Director winner in history, thanks to his “Million Dollar Baby” victory in 2005. He was 74 years old at the time.

Watch the “Cry Macho” trailer below.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions