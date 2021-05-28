Cynthia Erivo on portraying Queen of Soul on ‘Genius: Aretha’: ‘I saw a progression of a person’

As “Genius: Aretha” star Cynthia Erivo explained during a recent American Cinematheque Zoom conversation, she gained great insight into Aretha Franklin by watching a wide range of interviews she gave over the years. “I saw a progression of a person,” she explained. “How confident she was, how soft-spoken she would be at the beginning and how sort of lilting the questions and answers that she would give and how much time she would give to an answer.”

But as the years progressed, Erivo discovered that the singer of such classics as “Respect,” “Think,” “Natural Woman” and ‘Freeway of Love” got bigger, more expressive and had fun with interviews. “There’s an interview in the ‘80s where she’s in her house and she’s playing the piano. She gets the interviewer to sing with her and she’s laughing. She cooks. It’s just sort of vivacious.”

Erivo, who is a Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner for “The Color Purple,” readily admits to learning a lot about the Queen of Soul before filming this Nat Geo limited series. “What I love most about her was how resilient she was, how much staying power she had,” she explained. “I think often we forget that this was a woman who became a mother at 12 and then again at 14 and still somehow managed to find out who she was meant to become outside of that.”

Franklin also had to figure out, said Erivo, who she was “not just as a musician, but as a woman in order to become the artist we know and love today. I think sometimes we expect people who are in the public eye to be perfect all the time, and I think that we get to take away from the perfection.” As Erivo noted, Franklin was not perfect. “She was a human being who was trying to figure it out day by day, who had fears, who had wants and had desires. And in the end was a woman who wanted to succeed and do music, who loved music.”

“Aretha” is the third installment in Nat Geo’s “Genius” franchise following those on Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso. It premiered in March to rave reviews for Erivo and Courtney B. Vance, who portrays her father, Baptist preacher and civil rights activist Rev. C.L. Franklin.

Erivo learned about the heartbreak Franklin went through when her father died in 1984. He had been shot in 1979 and remained in a coma for five years. “I didn’t know how desperately sad she was,” she said. “I didn’t know that she waited and held on for five years. She wanted her daddy. She wanted her dad to be there. This was a very complex, complicated woman who was unlike any other musician ever. It was quite an honor to be able to tell that story.”

For Erivo, “our senses are the things that unlock memories and unlock feelings. When I can attach a smell to a person, it makes me think of them. It sort of helps me kickstart the system to be them.” She decided that for Franklin, “her smell was almost sweet and deep, like velvet. She can be testy if she needed to be but there’s an innate sweetness that she has. I was wearing Jo Malone Myrrh and Tonka, which is sort of a mix of that.”

