Cynthia Erivo (‘Genius: Aretha’) on track to receive Emmy nomination for playing Queen of Soul

Of the top contenders for Best Limited Series Actress, British star Cynthia Erivo faced the greatest technical challenges in playing Aretha Franklin in Nat Geo’s “Genius: Aretha.” The category has five slots and is much more competitive than those honoring actors who work in dramatic and comedic series. This 2015 Tony winner for playing Celie in “The Color Purple” and 2019 double Oscar nominee for “Harriet” is currently in the running for an Emmy alongside Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”), Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) and Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”), according to Gold Derby predictions.

Erivo had to sing Aretha’s greatest hits from a period of 30-odd years, matching live performances of such hits as “You’re All I Need to Get By,” a studio session of her first hit, “I Never Loved a Man the Way I Loved You” and finally the opening bars of “Nessun Dorma,” which she agreed to sing at the 1998 Grammy Awards when Luciano Pavarotti was too ill to perform. The operatic piece, which netted Franklin a one-minute standing ovation from the real-life audience, wasn’t even in her key. Fortunately, appearing in live theater eight times a week gave her the stamina to do ten takes of Franklin record.

In her portrayal of the Queen of Soul, Erivo captures the shy, often demure performer off-stage as well as the gospel virtuoso whose soaring vocals served as a commentary for a tumultuous private life that Franklin was loath to discuss in public. Tensions between Franklin and her possessive first husband and manager Teddy White (Malcolm Barrett) are nicely balanced with a later, happier marriage to actor Glynn Turman (Luke James). The series also shows Franklin’s need to reinvent herself periodically, finding a way to keep her talent alive.

In a video interview, Erivo told Gold Derby that the secret to Franklin’s genius wasn’t “just the sound that she made. It isn’t just the music she made. It’s the way she made it…she was able to compose and write music without actually having the formal education. Her concert pianist work was second to none. And she was able to find notes and keys that others could only dream of even though she had never really taken full lessons.”

But some of her most challenging scenes involved no singing. As the Franklin family kept vigil over their father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin (Courtney B. Vance), who slipped into a coma after being shot, Aretha felt lost without the man who spurred her on to sing in his gospel tent and then on the stage and spoke to him very personally while sitting at his bedside.

Tackling a role of great technical difficulty may bring Erivo her first Primetime Emmy Award. She already took home a Daytime Emmy given for a live performance on the “Today” show.

