Cynthia Nixon trolls Andrew Cuomo after ex-governor is stripped of Emmy honor

Two-time Emmy Award winner and former candidate for New York State Governor, Cynthia Nixon, wasted little time in mocking Andrew Cuomo as the disgraced politician was stripped of his special Emmy Award this week.

“The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s),” Nixon wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s). — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) August 24, 2021

Cuomo, who officially tendered his resignation as governor of New York this week amid a sexual harassment scandal, was stripped of a special Emmy Award that had been previously bestowed upon him by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York attorney general’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award,” the academy said in a statement. “His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

Cuomo, whose national profile grew last year as he held press briefings about the coronavirus pandemic, was given a special Emmy Award last year by the academy “in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world.”

The then-governor accepted the honor during the global health crisis in a pre-taped speech that included numerous famous New Yorkers, including Rosie Perez, Spike Lee, and Ben Stiller.

“Thank you to all the members of the Academy. Your work has brought smiles and hope and relief for so many people during these difficult days,” Cuomo said last year. “I wish I could say that my daily COVID presentations are well-choreographed, scripted, rehearsed, or reflected any of the talents you advance. They didn’t. They offered only one thing: authentic truth and stability. But sometimes that’s enough.”

Nixon ran against Cuomo in 2018 as a candidate for the Working Families Party. Throughout her campaign, she sought to cast Cuomo as a “corrupt corporate Democrat” and openly asked him to “stop lying” during one of their contentious debates. Despite her celebrity, however, Nixon was easily defeated by Cuomo in the 2018 election.

Nixon won her first Emmy Award for playing Miranda on “Sex and the City.” She was later awarded an Emmy for a guest appearance on “Law & Order: SVU.” The actress will once again play Miranda in the HBO Max revival of “Sex and the City” called “And Just Like That” which the streaming service expects to debut this fall.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions