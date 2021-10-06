‘Cyrano’ trailer shows first footage of Best Actor contender Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage is a four-time Emmy Award winner, but the “Game of Thrones” star has perhaps his best role yet in “Cyrano.” The musical adaptation from Joe Wright reimagines the Edmond Rostand play with anachronistic original songs from Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National and stars Dinklage as the title character.

“Dinklage’s work is simply sublime, a performance that could net his first actor nomination from the Academy Awards,” Variety awards expert Clayton Davis wrote after the film’s Telluride debut.

“Dinklage has never really given a performance like this, and it’s absolutely the best work the very talented actor has done to date,” Clarence Moye wrote in a review for Awards Daily.

“The film swept up its first-ever audience in a romantic tale full of lavish costumes, gorgeous backdrops and spirited musical numbers,” Rebecca Ford wrote at Vanity Fair after the Telluride premiere. “It all leads to an emotional and tragic third act of the story (several members of the audience could be heard crying). At the center of it all is Dinklage, who delivers a captivating and emotional performance — sprinkled with easy humor and wit — as a man who feels undeserving of love.”

Here’s the plot synopsis from MGM: “A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).”

Dinklage is currently in fourth place in the Gold Derby odds among experts, behind Will Smith, Denzel Washington, and Benedict Cumberbatch in the Best Actor race. Were he to receive a nomination next year, it would be his first.

“Cyrano” is out in theaters on December 31. Watch the film’s first trailer above.

