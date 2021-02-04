‘Da 5 Bloods’ makes a comeback in the SAG Awards nominations, while ‘Minari’ comes on just as strong

After totally missing out at the Golden Globes, Spike Lee‘s “Da 5 Bloods” cast came roaring back at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with three nominations, tied with “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Minari” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” as the year’s most nominated film. Check out the complete list of SAG nominees here.

“Da 5 Bloods” earned a nomination in the top category for its entire ensemble cast, as well as an individual bid for the late Chadwick Boseman‘s supporting turn as a fallen soldier. The film’s last bid was for its stunt ensemble, not too surprising for a film featuring Vietnam War combat scenes. But surprisingly, Delroy Lindo missed out on a nom for his acclaimed lead performance, which follows his snub at the Golden Globes yesterday.

“Ma Rainey” also received a nomination for its cast, in addition to bids for its leads Viola Davis as the title blues singer and the aforementioned Boseman as a headstrong trumpeter (Boseman is thus nominated four times at these awards). “Chicago 7” was recognized for its ensemble as well, plus Sacha Baron Cohen‘s performance as real-life activist Abbie Hoffman and a bid for its stunt team.

“Minari” exceeded our expectations after its shortfall at the Golden Globes, where it was only nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. Here its cast earned a nomination in the top category, and so did Steven Yeun as a Korean immigrant trying to support his family and Yuh-Jung Youn as his loving mother-in-law.

The SAG Awards often give us a good sense of which actors are strong contenders for Oscars since both awards are decided by industry peers. The Oscars are voted on by thousands of elite industry insiders, and the SAG Awards are decided by more than 160,000 actors, recording artists, radio personalities and other media professionals who make up the SAG-AFTRA labor union.

When it comes to the Best Picture Oscar, the SAG Award for the best ensemble only corresponds about half the time, but last year the SAG victory for “Parasite” presaged its eventual Oscars triumph. Will the two organizations agree this year as well?