SAG Awards predictions: ‘Da 5 Bloods’ stunt ensemble tipped to win

Since 2008, the Screen Actors Guild has honored the oft unsung heroes of the acting industry with the Best Film Stunt Ensemble award. The competitive prize is given annually in recognition of the important work done by stunt performers and coordinators in the making of feature films. This year’s winner will be revealed during the 27th SAG Awards ceremony, airing April 4 on TBS and TNT. The 2021 nominees are “Da 5 Bloods,” “Mulan,” “News of the World,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7″ and “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Our racetrack odds currently indicate that the stunt team from Netflix’s “Da 5 Bloods” (18/5) is favored to win the collective award, followed in order by the teams from “Wonder Woman 1984” (19/5), “Mulan” (4/1), “News of the World” (9/2), and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (9/2). Do you agree or disagree with Gold Derby’s SAG Awards predictions?

These nominated stunt crews represent perhaps the most eclectic group of films in the category’s history, ranging in genre from western to courtroom drama, with the usual superhero and war films in between.

In addition to facing off here, “Da 5 Bloods” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” are both up for Best Ensemble Cast, marking the first time that two films have ever competed against each other for both awards. Each film also earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination (for Chadwick Boseman and Sacha Baron Cohen, respectively). The other ensemble nominees are “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari” and “One Night in Miami.”



This year’s stunt lineup is also the first to include two female-led films: “Mulan” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” The latter is the sequel to a previous winner in the category, 2017’s “Wonder Woman.” The fifth slot is filled by “News of the World,” the third western ever nominated for the award following “Cowboys & Aliens” in 2012 and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” in 2019. Having garnered an additional bid for Best Supporting Actress (Helena Zengel), it is also the third western to compete in multiple SAG categories after “No Country for Old Men” in 2008 and “True Grit” in 2011.

The most recent winners of this SAG stunt prize include “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), “Black Panther” (2018), “Wonder Woman” (2017) and “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016).

