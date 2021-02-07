Dan Levy ‘SNL’ monologue: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star stumbles upon father Eugene in backstage tour

Multi-hyphenate Dan Levy hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the very first time tonight, with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. This comes after a major Emmy sweep in September, where Levy won four awards in one night for directing, writing, producing and acting in “Schitt’s Creek.” For his opening “SNL” monologue, Levy began by listing the good and the bad that came with the rising popularity of his show. While “Schitt’s Creek” made him bigger than ever, there has been an issue of people shouting “Ew” at him, a memorable reference from the sitcom.

Levy then spoke of how much fun the “SNL” experience has been for him so far and conducted a tour for the audience. While he tried to do some audience interaction, COVID-19 restrictions resulted in a safety officer (a committed Aidy Bryant) enforcing the six-foot distance rule. Levy then continued through the hallowed halls of Studio 8H, though it was clear how much things have really changed, including a new decontamination station.

The most notable moment in his monologue of the NBC sketch series was a surprise cameo appearance by his father, Eugene Levy, in a clear box. Stumbling upon his dad, Dan exclaimed, “You came all the way from Los Angeles?!” Eugene then told his son, “Because I traveled I’m now in this isolation box,” adding that he should not worry about him.

SEE Timothee Chalamet ‘SNL’ monologue reminisces on growing up in New York City

Dan is coming off a wave of honors from the Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes and SAG Awards, with individual nominations for his performance as David Rose. “Schitt’s Creek” is also nominated in Best Comedy Series at the Globes and Critics’ Choice, while he shares a bid with his fellow cast members in Best Comedy Ensemble at SAG. He also has a scene-stealing role in the recent holiday film “Happiest Season.”