Dana Carvey brings impressive Biden impression to Colbert

On Monday night, Stephen Colbert did his first show with a studio audience since March 2020. But he still had a remote guest: President Joe Biden, who beamed in live via satellite from the G7 summit (and looked suspiciously like Dana Carvey).

Carvey’s Biden isn’t as good as his George H.W. Bush, but it’s still quite accurate. When Colbert said he appreciated him being on the show, Carvey-as-Biden joked, “I appreciate you, Merv.”

Colbert asked the fictional Commander-in-Chief if it was hard to re-establish diplomatic ties in Europe after the previous president burned so many bridges. “Let me be clear: the last guy, Trump, was bananas,” Carvey-as-Biden answered. “But look at me, look at me, Europe. I’m nice and easy. Listen to my voice, I’m whisper-calm, not going to make any sudden moves.”

Next Colbert asked about meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whom the real Biden has called a “killer.” But the faux Joe said he wasn’t nervous. “Come on now, I once called a nice lady a ‘dog-faced pony soldier.’ No one knows what the hell I’m talking about, especially me,” he said. “Maybe I’m joking, no joke. Come on now, I’m the President-Guy.”

Continuing with his impersonation, Carvey-as-Biden said he’s never been good with words. “They’re like Republicans,” he said. “They don’t want to work with me but I keep trying anyway.”

Carvey ended with a rambling story about Biden’s father losing his job that didn’t get to any point and devolved into stuff that obviously wasn’t true (there was no Trader Joe’s in Scranton in the 1950s). It was a very Bidenesque performance.

