‘Dancing with the Stars’ judges thought Amanda Kloots had the best dance on week 2, but did our readers agree? [POLL RESULTS]

“The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots got the highest judges’ score on “Dancing with the Stars” on “First Elimination” night for her emotional foxtrot to “It Had to Be You,” which she and her late husband Nick Cordero danced to during their wedding. Certainly her years as a Broadway performer helped her capture the emotion and technique of her dance, but did “DWTS” fans agree with her high score? We asked our readers to let us know who they thought gave the best performance of the night. Scroll down for the full results.

Kloots scored straight eights from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli for a total of 32 out of 40. That’s the highest score of the season so far, and our respondents thought she was the class of the field too: she topped our poll with 29.10% of the votes. But after her, our results didn’t quite match those judges’ paddles.

For instance, singer and actress JoJo Siwa‘s cha cha finished second on the leaderboard just one point behind Kloots (Siwa got three eights and a seven from Hough), but that wasn’t the cha cha our readers liked the best. Instead, gymnast Suni Lee finished second in our poll with her cha cha, receiving 27.97% of the vote, even though she had just the fourth best judges’ score for the night (straight sevens for a total of 28 out of 40). Siwa did finish third in our poll with 17.23%, and then there was a steep drop-off with social media star Olivia Jade‘s Viennese waltz (4.8%) and Spice Girls singer Melanie C‘s foxtrot (4.24%) rounding out our top five.

Interestingly, despite getting by far the lowest score of the night and being eliminated from the competition, “Karate Kid” actor Martin Kove didn’t finish last in our poll. He placed ninth with 1.98% of the vote. Instead, bringing up the rear were “Real Housewives” alum Kenya Moore and “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu who tied with barely a quarter of a percent each. Chiu finished in the bottom two this week along with Kove but was saved by the judges, so perhaps this is an indication that she needs to better mobilize her fans in order to stick around.

1. Amanda Kloots (Foxtrot) — 29.10%

2. Suni Lee (Cha Cha) — 27.97%

3. JoJo Siwa (Cha Cha) — 17.23%

4. Olivia Jade (Viennese Waltz) — 4.8%

5. Melanie C (Foxtrot) — 4.24%

6. Cody Rigsby (Salsa) — 3.39%

7. Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (Tango) — 2.82%

8. Matt James (Samba) — 2.54%

9. Martin Kove (Cha Cha) — 1.98%

10. Jimmie Allen (Rumba) — 1.41%

10. Brian Austin Green (Rumba) — 1.41%

10. Melora Hardin (Rumba) — 1.41%

13. Iman Shumpert (Rumba) — 1.13%

14. Christine Chiu (Salsa) — 0.28%

14. Kenya Moore (Cha Cha) — 0.28%

