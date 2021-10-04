‘Dancing with the Stars’ Britney Night recap: Whose performances were ‘Stronger,’ and whose were just plain ‘Toxic’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Week three of “DWTS” was the show’s first theme night of season 30: the 14 remaining celebrity contestants and their professional partners performed to some of Britney Spears‘s greatest hits. So which performances were “Stronger,” which were “Outrageous,” and which were just plain “Toxic”? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary from “Dancing with the Stars” “Britney Night.”

Spears has been a pop star since she was a teenager in the 1990s, but her life and career have been reevaluated in recent years, especially with the TV documentary “Framing Britney Spears” that covered her career, the way she was treated by the media, and the mental health crisis in 2007 that forced her into a conservatorship that she’s still struggling to get out of more than a decade later. Where she used to be a target of tabloids, now she has much of the entertainment industry wanting to #FreeBritney.

Half of the celebs on Monday night celebrated the singer by performing tangos. Actor Brian Austin Green (“Till the World Ends”), singer Melanie C (“Toxic”), social media personality Olivia Jade (“Hold It Against Me”), “Bachelor” star Matt James (“Scream and Shout”), “Real Housewives” alum Kenya Moore (“Womanizer”), and basketball player Iman Shumpert (“Piece of Me”) performed classic tangos, while singer and dancer JoJo Siwa (“Baby One More Time”) danced an Argentine tango.

Two celebs got the cha cha (actress Melora Hardin, “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots). Two more lit up the dance floor with the salsa (Country star Jimmie Allen, pro wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin). Meanwhile, gymnast Suni Lee took on a foxtrot, last week’s bottom-two finisher Christine Chiu tried to rebound with a paso doble. And Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby performed a jazz routine under challenging circumstances; he and his pro partner Cheryl Burke both contracted COVID-19 in the past week.

What did you think of the night’s routine and the elimination results at the end of the night? Follow along below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Cordell Martin, 8:00pm — Curious to see who the bottom two couples will be.

Daniel Montgomery, 8:00pm — Christine Chiu has a pretty tough style, the paso doble. So probably her. Joining her I think will be Melora, Brian, or Kenya, depending on how the judges’ scores pan out.

CM, 8:02pm — Yeah it will be two of those four.

DM, 8:03pm — Interesting development: Not only are Cody and Cheryl out of the studio due to COVID, Derek Hough is also isolating because of a COVID exposure, though we’re told he has tested negative.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten (Cha Cha, “Circus”)

Jeffrey Kare, 8:04pm — True story: Amanda actually graduated from the high school as several of my relatives, including my dad.

DM, 8:06pm — Damn, that was a good cha cha, shows a lot of versatility from Amanda too.

JK, 8:06pm — Terrifically sexy!

CM, 8:07pm — Great way to kick off the show.

JUDGES — Len Goodman liked how Amanda coped with Latin after a couple of weeks of ballroom, but while her performance was “clean” and “clear,” none of it really excited him. Bruno Tonioli was excited, however: “You ooze star quality,” and her legs are “a weapon to be reckoned with,” and she needs to move her hips further through the body. Carrie Ann Inaba loved that it was “clean,” “sharp,” but with problematic posture.

CM, 8:08pm — Wow Len. Two 8s and one 7?

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Bruno (8) = 24

JK, 8:09pm — No, Len was kind enough to give her an 8 anyway.

DM, 8:10pm — Interesting that she went first tonight after getting last week’s highest scores. I think if it had been later in the night that routine might’ve pulled at least one 9.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach (Tango, “Piece of Me”)

DM, 8:12pm — I’m really worried about Iman on a tango. This is where his height difference with Daniella could be a problem since there’s so much in hold. Daniella hopes he can keep his frame still but keep his legs moving fast.

DM, 8:12pm — Okay tango, could have been a lot worse given how much of that dance was in hold with their height difference.

CM, 8:12pm — I love how Iman goes for it week after week. Three 7s.

JK, 8:13pm — While I’d say it’s probably more in the good, but not great range, this still might be Iman and Daniella’s best work of the season so far.

JUDGES — Bruno thought it was a “nice, solid piece of tango,” and he appreciated how he worked on keeping his frame, but he needs to be smoother. Carrie Ann thought he toned down his steps impressively to match Daniella, but he “hunched” when they were out of hold. Len is never sure what he’ll get from Iman, but tonight his feet weren’t always fantastic.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (6), Bruno (6) = 19

JK, 8:17pm — Turns out, it’s two 6s and a 7.

DM, 8:18pm — Not surprised by the 6s. I think those were fair.

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov (Paso Doble, “Stronger”)

DM, 8:21pm — “My heart just sank,” says Christine about landing in the bottom two last week. She’s worried that this will be her last week on the show, and she’s going to need big scores for this paso doble. It’s a passionate, powerful style, and if she nails it that could keep her out of the bottom two. She’s drawing inspiration this week from her son, who she had after years of fertility challenges.

CM, 8:22pm — I’m jealous of her son’s playroom lol.

DM, 8:23pm — Solid paso doble. She hit the steps, though I think it needed more attack.

CM, 8:23pm — I agree with you Daniel

JK, 8:24pm — I thought that performance was quite (pun intended) strong.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann is glad they saved her to give her this moment, she has great “shaping” and “control.” Len was shocked she was in the bottom two, and she “danced a really clean, crisp, plenty of energy paso doble.” Bruno like Christine when she’s in charge. She went for it “like a real goer.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (7), Bruno (7) = 21

CM, 8:26pm — That’s a fair score.

DM, 8:26pm — I also agree with those scores, and think she might be vulnerable if that lands her somewhere in the middle of the pack like she was when she was in the bottom two last week. Then she’ll just need to hope she’s there with someone the judges like less than her.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson (Argentine Tango, “Baby One More Time”)

DM, 8:30pm — JoJo is dancing to an artist whose career is older than she is. I feel old. But JoJo can relate to Britney becoming famous at such a young age.

CM, 8:32pm — Wow.

DM, 8:32pm — Okay, that Argentine tango was straight fire. And sexier than I was expecting the show to let them go. Really stellar.

CM, 8:33pm — I agree. Lots of control

JUDGES — Len thought it was a well-crafted routine with good lifts, but it was a little too staccato and didn’t have quite enough flow. Bruno says, “You know how to hit it,” she goes “straight for the bullseye every time,” and she knows how to work the camera. But she missed a step in the middle. Carrie Ann also thought she might have missed a step, but she’s like “liquid sunshine” and she leads “with clarity and intentions.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Bruno (8) = 24

Kenya Moore and Brandon Anderson (Tango, “Womanizer”)

DM, 8:36pm — Kenya feels like she has a connection to Britney as well since she got her start in pageants. Brandon thinks her pageant experience will come in handy for the tango.

DM, 8:38pm — Started amazing, I think she had a couple of miscues in there that might have thrown off her confidence a bit

JK, 8:38pm — Very skillful work this week.

CM, 8:39pm — That was a good performance. Two 7s and one 8?

JUDGES — Bruno says she’s “back on track” and “glided across the floor beautifully” with “poise and elegance.” Carrie Ann tells her, “You are giving supermodel vibes,” “refined and elegant,” but she had a little wobble in there. Len thought her hold was a little bit loose at times, and she needed more body contact, but she “captured the flavor of the dance.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (7), Bruno (7) = 21

JK, 8:40pm — No, just triple 7s (which should hopefully bring them good luck).

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess (Tango, “Till the World Ends”)

DM, 8:44pm — Another contestant talking about the connection he feels with Britney. Britney got big in the 1990s like Brian did with “90210” — though there’s actually almost a decade between the start of “90210” and Britney’s “Baby One More Time” breakthrough. Just sayin’.

DM, 8:46pm — A little stiff and stompy from Brian. Could’ve been better

CM, 8:46pm — Yeah that was boring.

JK, 8:47pm — Decent for what it was, though it did at least look seductive.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann says, “You have finally arrived in the ballroom.” She appreciated the hold and body contact, but he needs to send more energy to the ground. Len thought his frame was good despite one shoulder. The footwork was poor, but it was a “spirited effort.” Bruno also thought the footstep needed a lot of work.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (6), Bruno (6) = 19

DM, 8:48pm — That 7 was too generous.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev (Cha Cha, “Crazy”)

DM, 8:49pm — Melora is feeling overwhelmed and self-conscious about the competition, especially after getting some criticisms from Len. She’s used to being judged as an actress, which she knows she’s good at, but dancing is brand new, so she’s especially vulnerable.

DM, 8:51pm — I was really worried about Melora on the cha cha, but I think she did a really solid job after her anxiety leading up to it in the clip package.

JK, 8:51pm — Despite dancing to a ‘Crazy’ song, their performance was very energetic.

CM, 8:52pm — I thought it was a solid routine.

JUDGES — Len loved the hip action and Artem’s content-filled choreography. Bruno says, “Nothing will contain my excitement!” and he’s seeing her for the first time. Carrie Ann thinks she’s special because she makes it look “easy and natural,” adding “light and shade” without looking tense.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (7), Bruno (8) = 23

DM, 8:55pm — I think the 8s were a little high, but it feels like judges want to keep her self-esteem up, and I don’t blame them because she is really good.

CM, 8:56pm — Once again I agree with you, Daniel. Let’s see if that keeps her from the bottom two. Right now it’s looking like Kenya, Christine and/or Brian will land in the bottom two.

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko (Tango, “Toxic”)

DM, 8:58pm — Melanie is a perfectionist, so even Derek’s mild criticisms of her last week hit her more than expected. But Melanie drew the best song in Britney’s catalog.

DM, 9:00pm — Solid routine, not Melanie’s best dance, but thumbs up.

CM, 9:00pm — I loved it.

JK, 9:01pm — Excellent!

JUDGES — Bruno thought Melanie was “flying high on that tango.” Carrie Ann thought it was “filled with content” and she had great lines and legs, but it feels a little forced and tense. Len liked it better at the end because “it took a while to get cracking,” but it went in and out of hold too many times.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (7), Bruno (8) = 22

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater (Salsa, “Outrageous”)

DM, 9:03pm — Fingers crossed for this routine: country singer Jimmie is performing a salsa to Britney Spears, and none of those ingredients seem to go together on paper. But Jimmie had a good rumba last week, and you can’t not root for him after his sweet clip package Facetiming his wife and child.

DM, 9:05pm — Better than I expected from a country dude. Solid job.

CM, 9:05pm — I agree.

JK, 9:05pm — They really put a lot of work into that routine.

CM, 9:06pm — They did. Heck he moved more than Brian in my opinion.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thought Jimmie had a “wonky fist,” and also the lifts were a little rocky. Len liked the easy action and rhythm, but none of the lifts worked for him. Bruno thought it flowed beautifully when Jimmie let loose and there were moments when the dance was spot-on.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (6), Len (6), Bruno (8) = 20

JK, 9:08pm — OK, that had to have been the biggest discrepancy in terms of scores I’ve ever seen one of the judges give from everyone else.

DM, 9:09pm — Yeah, that 8 was a little overboard.

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy (Tango, “Hold It Against Me”)

DM, 9:11pm — Val celebrates Olivia’s 22nd birthday with a gift, but dancing to Britney may be gift enough since she’s a big fan of Spears.

DM, 9:13pm — Much to my surprise, maybe the performance of the night for me so far?

JK, 9:14pm — Incredible!

CM, 9:14pm — Much better than expected.

JUDGES — “That was a proper tango” with plenty of “staccato” and “attack.” This is what Len wants from pros/choreographers. Bruno saw Olivia “transforming” in front of his eyes. Carrie Ann also thinks Olivia is “blossoming,” and that she gave the best performance of the night so far.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Bruno (8) = 24

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke (Jazz, “Gimme More”)

DM, 9:19pm — So now to find out how they’ll be dancing together in isolation: Since they’re both COVID-positive, they’re dancing together live from their homes. Which explains why they’re doing a jazz routine that doesn’t require any hold.

DM, 9:21pm — Isolation suits them. Might’ve been their best performance so far. Really good side-by-side work given that they’re both ill and having to do this via webcam. Honestly, it’s a moment that felt kind of inevitable in the COVID era. To quote another reality competition show, “Make it work.”

CM, 9:22pm — They danced to my fave Britney song.

JK, 9:22pm — I guess the fact that they were performing separately was able to provide such outstanding work from both of them individually.

JUDGES — Bruno admires the commitment and perseverance, but it’s hard to judge the sync from two different camera feeds. Carrie Ann also appreciate the effort, but it didn’t quite compare to what we’ve seen in the ballroom already so far. Len wasn’t sure how it would work, but they were “clear and tight together,” and for the circumstances they were “terrific.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (6), Len (6), Bruno (6) = 18

DM, 9:24pm — Circumstances might not have been ideal, but I’d have given that a 7. That was surprisingly low.

JK, 9:25pm — No one wants the score of The Beast.

CM, 9:25pm — Yeah they should’ve gotten at a 7 or two.

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber (Foxtrot, “I’m a Slave 4 U”)

DM, 9:27pm — The professional dancers are going on tour in the winter! That was announced before Suni was introduced. In her clip package she talks about balancing school with “DWTS,” and given tonight’s solid but not mind-blowing performances so far, I think the door is open for her to have a breakout star moment.

CM, 9:28pm — Wrong song choice for this dance style.

DM, 9:29pm — As Len would say, too much messing about at the beginning, but really nice and elegant and smooth once they got into hold. And I agree, Cordell, not a great song for that dance style.

CM, 9:29pm — That song was better suited for a salsa.

DM, 9:29pm — Better suited for literally any other dance style performed tonight so far.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann appreciates Suni stepping out of her comfort zone, but she looked a little uncomfortable in the sensual moments. Len didn’t feel like the dance captured the foxtrot: too steamy, not romantic enough. Bruno doesn’t mind “steamy,” and he liked that Suni played with the character.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (7), Bruno (7) = 21

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold (Tango, “Scream and Shout”)

DM, 9:35pm — Matt’s Britney connection: Matt had Britney’s poster up in his bedroom, and they’d play Britney at his sporting events growing up? Kind of an awkward way to bring the story around to Matt’s relationship with his mother, but okay.

DM, 9:37pm — The tango was okay, but honestly I’d take a couple points off for that pointless shirtless footage on the Jumbotron behind them.

CM, 9:37pm — LOL, it was alright.

JK, 9:38pm — Yeah, I thought it was decently alright.

JUDGES — Len appreciated that it was a “full-on routine,” but he had problems with his footwork at one point. Bruno is “disappointed” because Matt is “overdressed” in the sense of wearing any clothes at all. Carrie Ann also agrees about his improvement, “refinement” and “posture.” And there goes Bruno, falling out of his chair, and that’s with Matt’s clothes on.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (6), Bruno (7) = 20

DM, 9:42pm — Those 7s were a bit much.

DM, 9:43pm — Interesting to note: the scores so far tonight fall perfectly along gender lines: the top eight celebs are the women, the bottom five are the men.

JK, 9:43pm — Very interesting.

The Miz and Witney Carson (Salsa, “Oops … I Did It Again”)

DM, 9:44pm — Really looking forward to this performance. The Miz has tons of charisma , and he wants to work hard to makes sure he earns better than a 5 from Len. The Miz doesn’t pretend he’s the biggest Britney fan, but I appreciate his dedication to putting in the work.

DM, 9:46pm — Great lifts from The Miz, really solid, decent hip action too. And tons of personality. I think he’s the most promising guy this season.

CM, 9:46pm — I think so too.

JK, 9:47pm — On the surface, it looked like Whitney was doing most of the work. Although The Miz did appear to be working well with her during their performance.

JUDGES — Bruno believes less is more when it comes to men in clothing, and he calls Mike “Magic Miz.” Carrie Ann thought he was a little tight up top, but the lifts were great. Len especially admired the performance from a celb with zero dance experience.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (7), Bruno (8) = 22

DM, 9:49pm — Deserved scores for The Miz, and he breaks the curse of the men tonight.

JUDGES’ LEADERBOARD

1. Olivia Jade — 24

1. Amanda Kloots — 24

1. JoJo Siwa — 24

4. Melora Hardin — 23

5. Melanie C — 22

5. The Miz — 22

7. Christine Chiu — 21

7. Suni Lee — 21

7. Kenya Moore — 21

10. Jimmie Allen — 20

10. Matt James — 20

12. Brian Austin Green — 19

12. Iman Shumpert — 19

14. Cody Rigsby — 18

DM, 9:52pm — A little odd to me that Cody ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard. He was better than a couple of the guys who were there in the ballroom in person.

JK, 9:52pm — I agree.

CM, 9:54pm — I agree too. I hope Brian or Matt goes home.

RESULTS

DM, 9:54pm — Next week is a two-night Disney event. And an animated Mickey Mouse demonstrates a dance move the contestants will have to perform next week regardless of the dance styles. “DWTS” trying to go viral on TikTok.

DM, 9:56pm — Safe from elimination are Olivia Jade, Jimmie Allen, Melora Hardin, JoJo Siwa, and Iman Shumpert. Then you’ve got Melanie C, Brian Austin Green, Matt James, and Suni Lee. The final celebs who are safe: Amanda Kloots, Cody Rigsby, and … The Miz (I was about to be mad if The Miz weren’t safe). That means the bottom two are Christine Chiu and Kenya Moore.

DM, 9:58pm — Carrie Ann votes to save Kenya. Bruno is next and he votes to save … Kenya. So it’s official, and now Christine Chiu is eliminated, though Len chimes in that he would have saved Christine over Kenya.

JK, 9:59pm — That’s too bad for Christine and Pasha. They deserved better.

CM, 10:00pm — They didn’t have the fan base. Get ready for a lot of the mediocre men to make it far.

DM, 10:00pm — I was just about to say that, Cordell, we’re gonna have women eliminated before men who can’t dance nearly as well as they do. Both Kenya and Christine should’ve stayed based on quality of dancing.

CM, 10:01pm — Kenya better bring it or she’s toast next week.

