Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby reunite at ‘Dancing with the Stars’ rehearsal after COVID: ‘I can’t believe it’s only our second time dancing together’

After two breakthrough cases of COVID-19, nearly two weeks of quarantine and one virtual dance on “Dancing with the Stars,” Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby are back together.

“Reunited and it feels so good!” Burke captioned an Instagram post of the two together at rehearsal on Saturday for the upcoming two-night Disney Week.

The duo had not been together since Burke tested positive for COVID on Sept. 26, followed by Rigsby days later. While the judges critiqued rehearsal footage of their Week 2 salsa on the Sept. 27 show, the pair had to put together a remote jazz routine under quarantine in their homes — Burke was in Los Angeles; Rigsby, New York — for the Oct. 4 episode. The first virtual dance in “Dancing” history scored an 18, the lowest of the night, but the couple survived to make it to Disney Heroes and Villains Nights this week.

On Thursday, Burke announced that she was done with her 10-day quarantine and was officially cleared to return to the ballroom, with Rigsby due to arrive in Los Angeles on Friday for them to rehearse in person for the first time in two weeks. They are performing a jive on Monday’s Heroes Night and Viennese waltz on Tuesday’s Villains Night.

In an Instagram video on Sunday en route to camera blocking, Burke recapped their unorthodox week and praised the Peloton instructor, who continued to learn the routines on Zoom before returning to Los Angeles.

“He freaking learned two dances in honestly two days. We did lots of Zooming, mind you, from the moment we got saved, basically, but normally you can’t really teach ballroom via Zoom, but he would not stop working,” Burke shared. “We had about two rehearsal Zoom sessions a day, each being a few hours long. … He did it and he came here and he at least knew the skeleton of the routine and he made my job a lot easier. And I am just so proud. There’s been a lot of firsts happening for me this season, including obviously dancing remotely but also having to teach someone remotely isn’t the easiest either.”

She continued: “I just wanna give a shout-out to Cody. I’m so proud of you, boo. You’re gonna be great. Even if it’s not perfect, have fun because you deserve it and we deserve it. And I can’t believe it’s only our second time dancing together. I feel like we’ve been dancing together for years.”

“Dancing with the Stars” will air next week on Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.

