‘Dancing with the Stars” Cheryl Burke: ‘We kind of got screwed by the judges’

After they both contracted COVID-19, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke performed the first virtual routine in “Dancing with the Stars” history on Monday’s Britney Night, earning an 18 from the three judges present — the lowest score of the night that Burke was not too fond of.

“I feel like we kind of got screwed by the judges, I think. We got all sixes,” Burke said on her “Pretty Messed Up“ after the show. “We basically have only gotten sixes since we started ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ which is fine. I get it, but I think what I was looking for was a little bit of acknowledgement of what we did in order to make this whole production work.

“Like, you don’t have to talk about us getting COVID — we get it, we’re sick — but at the end of the day, just the amount of work and having to dance as two soloists as opposed to dancing together when you can manipulate your partner’s body movement and the musicality, but with having to dance side by side, you gotta give the celebrity extra credit, right? I don’t know. It was a little anticlimactic.”

The two-time champ, who thought they would be disqualified when Rigsby tested positive days after she did last week, explained how they each transformed their bicoastal living rooms — she’s in Los Angeles; he, New York — into mini ballroom sets and had to change their dance style from cha-cha to jazz to accommodate the remote aspect as the latter doesn’t need to be in hold. “He deserved at least a 7. We were in sync as if we were in the band,” Burke quipped. Rigsby joined the episode later on and was not going to let triple sixes get him down. “I don’t give a f— what anybody says. We f—— slayed that!” the Peloton instructor exclaimed. “I watched it back and I was like ‘Wait, we hit every mark, we hit every line.'” As for the two-night Disney Week next week, the two are still unsure if they’ll be back in the ballroom as they’re still under their mandatory 10-day quarantines. But regardless, they still have to rehearse via Zoom. “We don’t know yet [if we’ll be in the ballroom]. We don’t know because we still need to finish out the quarantine period. I can’t give an exact day,” Burke shared. “All I know is my partner is New York, I live in Los Angeles, so we’re going to have to continue to Zoom. We have two dances for Disney Week … which means we don’t start rehearsing most likely ’til Friday. You do the math. We’re screwed, so we’re gonna need your votes. Please.” “Dancing with the Stars” will air next week on Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.

