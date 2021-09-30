‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke felt ‘a lot of shame’ after testing positive for COVID

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke says she felt “shame” after she tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 on Sunday. “I had all types of feelings,” Burke told E! News’ “Daily Pop.” “There was a lot of shame behind it for some reason, disappointed, sad, just hopeless, because you can’t really control the situation.”

Burke, who’s fully vaccinated, announced her diagnosis in a raw, emotional video on Instagram Sunday, shortly after receiving the results of her PCR test. She “has no answers” as to how she contracted COVID, but she suspects it may be from traveling back and forth from L.A. to New York for Rigsby’s job as a Peloton instructor.

SEE ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke tests positive for COVID 19 — watch her emotional video

The two-time champ must quarantine for 10 days, forcing her to miss two episodes of “Dancing.” On Monday, the judges critiqued rehearsal footage of her and Cody Rigsby’s cha-cha. For next week, aka Britney Week, Burke will train Rigsby and his temporary pro via Zoom.

If they survive that elimination, Burke hopes she’ll be cleared to return to the ballroom ASAP. “This is just the beginning of the competition,” she said. “[Rigsby’s] so talented, I’m having the best time. We honestly are like best friends already, and I would hate for it just to end, so I’m hoping that I’ll be cleared very soon and maybe just go back to the way it was. I don’t know. We’re taking it day by day.”

Burke is feeling better now and is grateful that she was vaccinated. “I wanted to be able to share it because I wanted people to understand that it’s still out there,” she said. “Even if you’re fully vaccinated, just stay safe and be careful and mask up.”

