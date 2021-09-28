‘Dancing with the Stars” Cheryl Burke feels ‘weirdly normal’: ‘If I wasn’t diagnosed with COVID, I could totally rehearse’

Cheryl Burke is on the road to recovery after getting diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. While the “Dancing with the Stars” pro felt “rundown” en route to taking a PCR test on Sunday, she now feels much better and wishes she could be back in the studio with Cody Rigsby.

“Oddly, I feel fine, like I feel weirdly normal,” she told “Access Hollywood” after Monday’s show. “I am a little congested. Yesterday, for sure, hit me pretty hard, but pretty hard meaning like, I’m not in the hospital, thank God, right? But I was congested, I was a little bit achy. I got a good night’s sleep last night, so I do feel fine. I would say if I wasn’t diagnosed with COVID, I could totally rehearse, but obviously that is not the case, unfortunately.”

Burke must quarantine for 10 days, forcing her to miss two “Dancing” episodes. She and Rigsby were allowed to remain in the competition and the judges critiqued rehearsal footage of their salsa Monday night, giving them a score of 24 out of 40. Burke and Rigsby, who stayed home as he was a close contact, Zoomed into the show to get their score and learn that they’ve advanced to Week 3. During the show, Burke said she’s “grateful that I got vaccinated” and was “feeling OK.”

SEE ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke tests positive for COVID 19 — watch her emotional video

For Week 3, aka Britney Week, Burke will teach Rigby their cha-cha routine via Zoom while he rehearses with a temporary pro. A huge Britney Spears stan, Rigsby cannot wait to pay tribute to “my number one forever and always.” “I’m happy to do her proud and to represent her well and I’m just so excited to literally live my Britney Spears VMA performance fantasy that I’ve dreamed of doing since I was — I don’t know — 12,” he gushed.

And after the “roller coaster” of this week, the Peloton instructor is ready to “put this chapter behind us and just keep sending that good energy and love to Cheryl as she goes through this COVID diagnosis.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

PREDICT who will win ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?