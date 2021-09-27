‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke tests positive for COVID-19 — watch her emotional video

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke, who is partnered with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby this season, has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

In a tearful Instagram video posted Sunday night, a day before the second show of the season, Burke, who is “fully vaccinated” with the Moderna vaccine, shared the news shortly after getting the results of her PCR test. Earlier in the video, the two-time champ had filmed herself en route to taking the test after feeling “rundown.”

“The PCR test came back and it came back positive,” she said through tears. “I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like sh–, to be quite honest. And it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday and the show’s tomorrow.”

She continued: “I figured I should let you guys know since I’ve been as open and as real and vulnerable as I could be here. I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f—ing real, dude. … I can’t believe this happened.”

Burke will now quarantine for 10 days, so she will also miss the Oct. 4 show if Rigsby survives Monday’s elimination, the first of the season. It’s unclear how her absence will be handled, but it will be addressed on Monday’s show.

Rigsby and Burke were set to perform a salsa on Monday. “Our freaking salsa was so good,” she said. The pair scored a 24 out of 40 for their tango on last week’s Season 30 premiere.

Burke received an outpouring of support from her fellow pros and “Dancing” stars old and new. “Praying for you,” Alan Bersten commented. His partner Amanda Kloots wrote, “Oh Cheryl! We will miss you and I’m praying for you.” As of press time, Rigsby has not yet publicly commented.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

