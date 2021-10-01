Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke will perform separately on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after they both got COVID

Alexa, play “Dancing on My Own” because that’s exactly what Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke will be doing on “Dancing with the Stars.” After they both tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19 this week, the pair will perform their cha-cha in separate rooms from their respective homes on Monday.

“This is gonna go down in history,” Burke told “Good Morning America” in a video on Friday’s broadcast.

“I’m feeling OK, but I’m so excited to dance for Britney Week on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ one way or the other,” Rigsby, a huge Britney Spears fan, added in a separate video.

Cody Rigsby and #DWTS pro @CherylBurke will dance in separate rooms next week on @dancingabc after the Peloton instructor tested positive for COVID-19. @Zohreen reports. https://t.co/EfMRaIEIht pic.twitter.com/8h35kh7v1C — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 1, 2021

According to “GMA,” Rigsby and Burke will be “regularly monitored” to ensure that they can perform safely. “We’re gonna be doing it from the comfort of our own home. Look at that. I’ve turned our living room into a ballroom,” Burke said, spinning around to show the room.

Rigsby and Burke, who are fully vaccinated, are under 10-day quarantines. Burke tested positive on Sunday, forcing her to miss this past Monday’s episode. The judges instead critiqued rehearsal footage of their salsa, giving them a 24 out of 40. The plan for the upcoming Britney Week was for Burke to train Rigsby via Zoom while he rehearsed with a temporary pro, but that got nipped in the bud when the Peloton instructor announced on Thursday that he too had tested positive. Rigsby also had COVID in February, before he got vaccinated, and said that his symptoms are much milder this time.

In an earlier interview this week prior to Rigsby’s diagnosis, Burke said thinks she may have contracted COVID traveling to and from L.A. and New York for Rigsby’s day job.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

