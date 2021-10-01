Cody Rigsby tests positive for COVID-19 days after ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Cheryl Burke did

Cody Rigsby has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, just four days after his “Dancing with the Stars” partner Cheryl Burke contracted the virus.

“I have some news that I don’t want to be sharing with you, but here it is: I have tested positive for COVID again. The second time this year,” Rigsby announced in an Instagram video on Thursday. The Peloton instructor had COVID in February and noted that his current mild symptoms — congestion, headache and a cough — are like “night and day” compared to when he first had COVID prior to getting vaccinated. “So that must be the vaccine and the antibodies working, so we’re super grateful for that,” he said.

As for his “Dancing” future, “we are still trying to figure that out right now, so please be patient with that answer,” he shared. ABC has not commented.

Rigsby’s announcement comes four days after Burke revealed her own breakthrough case in an Instagram video. Burke, who’s also fully vaccinated, is currently under a 10-day quarantine, forcing her to miss Monday’s episode, the second of Season 30. The judges instead critiqued rehearsal footage of the pair’s salsa, giving them a 24 out of 40. For the upcoming Oct. 4 show, the plan was for Burke to train Rigsby via Zoom while he rehearsed with a temporary pro.

In her Instagram Stories Thursday night, Burke sent her “love to Cody” and feels “so terrible about your situation and our situation and the fact that I obviously gave you COVID.” (In an earlier interview this week, Burke said she thinks she may have contracted the virus traveling to and from L.A. and New York.) Addressing fans about their fate on the show, the two-time champ said she’ll share as much information as possible once she gets it. “I know you guys are dying and have so many questions and you want answers and so do we, OK? I promise to update you guys as much as possible, basically update you as we find out any new information,” she continued. “But we’re still holding onto hope that we can somehow perform on Monday.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

