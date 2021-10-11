‘Dancing with the Stars’ Disney Heroes Night recap: Who had the most magical moves on Monday night? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It’s only the fourth week of “Dancing with the Stars” season 30, but already the contestants were tasked with learning two dances instead of just one. In this two-night event, the celebs and their pro partners got to perform routines inspired by Disney heroes and villains. So who made the most of their night-one routines? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary.

Monday night was all about heroes, and it featured the widest variety of dances all season so far. Only one style was performed by multiple celebs: the quickstep, which was tackled by actress Melora Hardin (to “I Wanna Be Like You” from “The Jungle Book”), “Bachelor” star Matt James (to “The Incredits” from “The Incredibles”), and wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin”).

The other 10 contestants were dealt a wide variety of routines. “Real Housewives” alum Kenya Moore danced a contemporary to “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” (the same style and song as Simone Biles a few years ago, so … no pressure). Basketball player Iman Shumpert performed a foxtrot to “Let it Go” from “Frozen.” Singer Melanie C tried on a jazz number to “Step in Time” from “Mary Poppins.” Cody Rigsby (expected to dance live in the ballroom for the first time since his COVID diagnosis) had a jive to “Stand Out” from “A Goofy Movie.”

The challenging paso doble was a style both Martin Kove and Christine Chiu performed before their eliminations, but country singer Jimmie Allen hoped to break that curse with his paso to “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from “Mulan.” Three of this season’s high-scorers so far also had Latin routines: “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots (rumba to “You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan”), gymnast Suni Lee (salsa to “Colombia, Mi Encanto” from the upcoming film “Encanto”), and social media personality Olivia Jade (samba to “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from “The Lion King”).

Rounding out the night were a couple of waltzes: a classic waltz from actor Brian Austin Green to “Someday My Prince Will Come” from “Snow White” and a Viennese waltz from singer and dancer JoJo Siwa to “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella.” So what happened when all was said and done. Follow along below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Cordell Martin, 8:01pm — Here we go.

Daniel Montgomery, 8:02pm — Corporate synergy night is underway, and surprisingly, it looks like it’s gonna start with front-runner JoJo Siwa and close with underdog Iman Shumpert. Could be a good chance for Shumpert to make a strong last impression, though, if he has an especially good night.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson (“Cinderella” Viennese waltz)

DM, 8:05pm — I’m really excited about JoJo doing this dance since she’s dressed as Prince Charming. I think the style is going to look great on JoJo and Jenna, plus the Mickey Dance challenge to incorporate the extra move into their routine. Bend those genders, JoJo!

Jeffrey Kare, 8:08pm — Stunningly beautiful!

CM, 8:08pm — Very lovely dance.

DM, 8:09pm — I think the waltz was a solid 8, but seeing JoJo give cool masc energy and expand the boundaries of this show was a 10.

JUDGES — Len liked the necessary steps included, and it was “beautifully danced” with great footwork. Derek Hough appreciates how “beautifully” they incofporated the Mickey Dance Challenge moves. Bruno Tonioli calls this couple a “dream come true,” “a Viennese waltz for the 21st century.” Carrie Ann Inaba thinks JoJo proved she can do anything a man can do.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (8), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 35

JK, 8:11pm — Great score!

CM, 8:11pm — Wow, well deserved.

DM, 8:11pm — I’m a little surprised they went 9s so early in the night, but I’m not mad at it.

JK, 8:12pm — Neither am I.

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko (“Mary Poppins” jazz)

DM, 8:15pm — I’ve got my fingers crossed for Melanie C doing a British “Mary Poppins” routine, but jazz as a style can go so many different ways. Melanie is inspired by her mother, who worked hard to help Melanie pursue her artistic dreams growing up. “Be gentle with my daughter,” she tells Gleb during a Zoom call. On the plus side, it should be easy to incorporate the Mickey Dance Challenge into a a jazz number.

CM, 8:18pm — She did that!

JK, 8:18pm — They’ve brought on such high energy.

DM, 8:19pm — A little hectic and uneven in places, but a lot of fun, and some great partner work and lifts.

JUDGES — Derek thinks Dick Van Dyke would’ve loved this routine. He thought it was incredibly acrobatic, though with some hectic transitions. Bruno thought it was “difficult” with a changing tempo, and they did a good job incorporating the Mickey move, but they lost sync a little bit at the beginning. Carrie Ann credits how “jam-packed” it was, but it was out of sync during the Mickey challenge. Len thought it was full of “fun, joy, and it was enchanting.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 31

DM, 8:20pm — I think I’m actually with Carrie Ann on this one, though I love Melanie and think she 100% deserves to advance to the next round.

Matt James and Lidnsay Arnold (“Incredibles” quickstep)

DM, 8:24pm — I don’t know how I feel about Matt James dressed as FroZone from “Incredibles,” though at least he’s keeping his shirt on. He says that tons of people tell him he looks like FroZone, but can those people actually tell Black people apart?

DM, 8:27pm — That was … passable. A little clompy stompy.

JK, 8:27pm — Yeah, it was weird.

JUDGES — Bruno thinks Matt is “defrosting nicely,” and his footwork is getting better. Carrie Ann thinks his technique still needs work, and he had a stumble, but she kept smiling. Len admires his “tenacity” and “work ethic,” but his technique wasn’t great. Derek loves the “commitment” he showed.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (6), Len (6), Derek (7), Bruno (7) = 26

DM, 8:29pm — I kinda thought the judges would go straights 7s. I think Carrie Ann and Len were right with the 6s.

CM, 8:30pm — I agree.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater (“Mulan” paso doble)

DM, 8:33pm — I’m a little skeptical about a country singer doing a paso doble inspired by “Mulan,” but Jimmie had a solid salsa recently, so I think he can pull this off. For this dance he’s inspired by his father, who was a military man and passed away. “I want to get it done,” he says about dedicating it to his dad.

DM, 8:36pm — Not the most graceful paso doble, but a solid effort

JK, 8:36pm — Pretty good for what it was.

CM, 8:37pm — It lacked a lot of attack and finesse

JUDGES — Carrie Ann “loved it.” It was “incredible” and “delicious.” Len thought Jimmie got into the feeling of the dance, but there was too much “walking about,” though he thought their Mickey Dance Challenge went well. Derek compliments the “texture” in Jimmie’s movements, and this was his favorite dance challenge of the night so far. Bruno loved the “touches of martial arts,” but he needs to not lift his shoulders.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (7), Derek (8), Bruno (7) = 30

CM, 8:39pm — Hmmm

DM, 8:39pm — Those 8s were weird to me. I figured that for straight 7s.

CM, 8:39pm — Those scores were a bit too generous.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten (“Tarzan” rumba)

DM, 8:40pm — I think Amanda will do just fine with a rumba. Not sure I think of Phil Collins when I think of sensual hip action, but she’ll pull it off. And because “You’ll Be in My Heart” is about the relationship between a parent and child, she’s inspired by her relationship with her own son.

DM, 8:43pm — Alan’s wig is super distracting LOL, less “Tarzan” and more Breckin Meyer in “Clueless.”

CM, 8:43pm — I said the same thing LOL

JK, 8:44pm — As for the performance itself, emotionally breathtaking!

CM, 8:44pm — I thought it was beautiful and effortless.

JUDGES — Len thought Amanda had the hip action and the romance, but she missed the Mickey challenge. Derek thought the Mickey challenge went better than that, but he also loved the way she moves, using her entire body, the articulation of her feet through her arms. Bruno thought it was “effortless, easy, and natural,” but the Mickey challenge was out of sync. Carrie Ann thinks she and Alan are wearing the same wig. But she also thinks Amanda danced a little cautious.

CM, 8:45pm — Looks like three 8s and one 9?

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 32

JK, 8:47pm — No, just four 8s.

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy (“Lion King” samba)

DM, 8:49pm — I think Olivia is shaping up to be one of this season’s best technical dancers, especially impressive for someone without past experience. I think she’ll do a solid job on the samba, tough as it is. And even Val admits the Mickey challenge moves don’t really mesh that well with the dance style.

CM, 8:50pm — Let’s see how this goes.

CM, 8:52pm — She did a solid job.

DM, 8:53pm — Man, Olivia is such a natural. If her parents had enrolled her in some dance classes they would have had to lie on her college applications lol

JK, 8:53pm — What a banger of a dance to a banger of a song.

JUDGES — Derek thinks she’s becoming one of his favorite performers on the show. Bruno thought she had “the spirit of a wild cat” with the “lightness of a gazelle.” Carrie Ann “loved almost everything about that,” especially given the hard music change during the routine. Len thought it had “lots of zip and no doo-dah anywhere” — that was a compliment.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 35

CM, 8:55pm — I think the 9s were a bit much.

DM, 8:55pm — Surprised Carrie Ann was the holdout with that 8. I think the 9s were a little high for JoJo, and Olivia’s dance was just as good to me, so I don’t mind.

JK, 8:56pm — It’s been interesting to see Carrie Ann be more like Len tonight by going one point lower than everyone else.

The Miz and Witney Carson (“Aladdin” quickstep)

DM, 8:58pm — The Miz as the Genie seems like the perfect match of dancer and character, though there’s a weird uncanny valley thing happening when I see him in that blue makeup. Jeepers.

DM, 9:01pm — Solid dance from The Miz, but through no fault of his own the makeup is giving me Nosferatu vibes.

CM, 9:01pm — It was a bit rough in some places.

JK, 9:02pm — It was at least still a fun routine.

JUDGES — Bruno thought even Mickey would be dazzled by their Mickey challenge, and he gives it all throughout the performance. Carrie Ann loves that The Miz is honing his energy for the specifics of each dance. Len thought he danced it with “terrific” control; he’s light on his feet for a “big, bruising guy.” Derek thought it was a “full-out,” committed performance, but he wanted to see more body contact in hold.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (7), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 31

DM, 9:04pm — Another case where I thought the lower score made more sense to me. That felt like more of a 7 to me.

CM, 9:05pm — Me too. I get the vibe the judges seem to favor Amanda, Jojo, Olivia and The Miz.

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong (“Moana” contemporary)

DM, 9:07pm — It’s weird how “DWTS” does the same routine to the same song as we’ve seen in a previous Disney Night? Why the same style and song as Simone Biles a few seasons ago. Even “DWTS: Juniors” winner Sky Brown did “How Far I’ll Go” contemporary. There are more songs from that movie and more dance styles. Still, contemporary is always a flattering style for the celebrities, and she shares an emotional story about struggling with fertility and a premature childbirth. Let’s see if she can stay out of the bottom two this week.

DM, 9:10pm — Good contemporary, good lifts (though that last one started a little rough)

JK, 9:10pm — I think this might be their best performance yet.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thought it was free and open-hearted, but there were mishaps in the lifts. Len thought it was “beautiful,” but one of the lifts was great and their mirrored approach to the Mickey challenge worked well. Derek felt it started timid and appreciated the hula moment, but it got better as it went along, and he’s choosing to blame Brandon for the lift mishap. Bruno also thought it was “lovely” until Brandon “hit the rock.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (7), Derek (8), Bruno (7) = 29

DM, 9:13pm — Lower than I expected with those 7s given what the judges have given tonight already. Also funny that Derek got “goosies” from the dance; hopefully J. Lo doesn’t sue him for stealing her catchphrase.

DM, 9:15pm — Sadly, those scores might be the kiss of death since right now the only one under her on the leaderboard is Matt James, who will probably get more viewer votes.

CM, 9:15pm — Yeah Kenya needed a moment tonight to stay in the competition

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess (“Snow White” waltz)

DM, 9:15pm — Brian likes the idea of playing a character who sweeps his partner off her feet. But Sharna admits that being Brian’s girlfriend means she might treat him more with kid gloves while training. She might just need to tell him to “suck it up” and try it again.

DM, 9:18pm — A lovely waltz, more for her than for him, though, but he was solid support for her.

JK, 9:18pm — I thought it was just … OK at best.

JUDGES — Len thought it was too much “kissing and cuddling and messing about” without nearly enough waltz content. Derek thought when they were in frame his frame was “fantastic.” Bruno thinks Sharna has her prince under control, but there needed to be more action, more sweep, and not just so much sweetness. Carrie Ann is going to dock them for a little lift.

CM, 9:20pm — I agree with Len.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (6), Len (6), Derek (7), Bruno (6) = 25

DM, 9:22pm — Lowest score of the night so far. I think I liked the routine a little better than the judges did, though they’re probably right that there wasn’t enough choreographic content in it.

CM, 9:22pm — I think Brian might end up in the bottom two.

JK, 9:22pm — And he’ll probably be safe.

CM, 9:23pm — Unfortunately.

DM, 9:23pm — Well, if he is in the bottom two they’d definitely send him home instead of Kenya. They haven’t been fans of his at all this season.

JK, 9:23pm — I guess let’s keep our fingers crossed for that.

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber (“Encanto” salsa)

DM, 9:24pm — I’m a little worried for Suni tonight since salsa will require a lot of emotion and sensuality that will force her out of her comfort zone, and it’s also a new song from a new movie without an established fan base, but it’s written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, so you can’t really go wrong with that.

DM, 9:27pm — Suni still looks a little reserved out there, but that was a beautifully danced routine.

JK, 9:27pm — Very skillful work!

CM, 9:27pm — Fun performance. Still a bit reserved, but moving in the right direction.

JUDGES — Derek loves seeing Suni “open up,” it was “great” and “fun.” Bruno thought it was “a fiesta of a salsa” with Suni getting freer every week. Carrie Ann loves that every move looks as perfect as a snapshot, but she wants even more of the “stank face” Derek liked. Len thought it was the “most expressive” Suni has been, and she has “come out of her shell.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (9), Bruno (8) = 33

DM, 9:30pm — Derek must have really missed being on the show last week with the way he’s throwing up those big numbers tonight.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev (“Jungle Book” quickstep)

DM, 9:32pm — I’m a little nervous about a quickstep inspired by “The Jungle Book,” but I love Melora and hope she has a great night. She even brought her husband to Disneyland with her. Artem tells Melora that she’ll be playing Baloo in the routine, which is … a choice. and Artem is going to be the panther Bagheera. The concept sounds unusual, but I’ve got my fingers crossed for her.

DM, 9:35pm — I was really skeptical about this routine, but it was actually one of the better performances of the night. TONS of content, great timing and quick feet.

JK, 9:35pm — Terrifically bouncy!

CM, 9:35pm — Melora is great but forgettable

JUDGES — Bruno thinks “the queen of the jungle” gave the best quickstep of the season so far with “brilliant” content and great comedy. Carrie Ann brings “all these textures and styles” and something “unexpected in her routines. Len says it was by far her best dance, great in hold with lots of personality. Derek thought it was the best dance of the night.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 36

JK, 9:38pm — Wow! Her best score yet!

DM, 9:38pm — Wasn’t surprised by the scores after those great comments. and I’m not mad at it.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke (“Goofy Movie” jive)

DM, 9:39pm — Glad to see Cody and Cheryl back together rehearsing in person and performing in the ballroom for only the second time this season. Wish they’d given him a more memorable Disney movie than “A Goofy Movie.”

DM, 9:42pm — Solid when they got into the jive, I think a little too much messing about up front as Len would say.

JK, 9:42pm — For their first dance in the ballroom together since week one, I thought it was energetic.

CM, 9:43pm — Not a great dance from him.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thought the Mickey challenge was her favorite part of the routine. She thought it was a “great” performance, but he needs to finish his moves more. Len thought there was too much side-by-side and not enough proper jive. Derek thought Cody had great energy, but he agrees with Len that he wanted more kicks and flicks. Bruno says his “power surge nearly blew my fuses,” but he too wanted more kicks and flicks.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (6), Derek (7), Bruno (7) = 27

DM, 9:44pm — I’m feeling those 7s more than the 6, but overall fair.

CM, 9:44pm — I agree.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach (“Frozen” foxtrot)

DM, 9:47pm — Worried again for the very very tall Iman in a dance that spends so much time in hold. He’s the father of two daughters and actually delivered both of them himself after they arrived earlier than expected. As the father of daughter he should be especially able to appreciate “Frozen.”

DM, 9:50pm — Feet a little stompy, but I think that might have been Iman’s best dance so far.

JK, 9:51pm — I thought it was mostly well choreographed.

JUDGES — Len thought it was an “elegant” foxtrot. Derek loves how he has improved this season so far, and he has quality movement. Bruno got the feeling he really wanted from Iman, he looked like “an eagle taking flight” with the way he used his height to his advantage. Carrie Ann agrees with Bruno, and she “could see and feel the love in every movement.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (6), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 30

DM, 9:53pm — I thought we’d get 7s and 8s, didn’t expect that 6 from Len.

JK, 9:53pm — Neither did I.

CM, 9:54pm — Iman is definitely a fan favorite. Who do you guys think will get the extra points? I’m betting Iman or Olivia.

JK, 9:55pm — Either one of those two sounds plausible.

DM, 9:55pm — Most of the Mickey challenges blended together for me, so I have no idea LOL.

RESULTS:

DM, 9:58pm — And the winner of the dance challenge and the two bonus points? Len announces that they all agreed on Jimmie Allen getting those much needed bonus points.

DM, 10:00pm — Really awkward moment at the end where Tyra is announcing who is safe and who is in the bottom two while the credits roll. Like, we know they’re all safe tonight. There wasn’t enough time for full results. That was not a great fake-out.

JK, 10:01pm — You can tell Tyra was just rushing to get the information out before the show went off the air.

CM, 10:01pm — Oh Tyra lol

JUDGES LEADERBOARD:

1. Melora Hardin — 36

2. Olivia Jade — 35

2. JoJo Siwa — 35

4. Suni Lee — 33

5. Jimmie Allen — 30 + 2 = 32

5. Amanda Kloots — 32

7. Melanie C — 31

7. The Miz — 31

9. Iman Shumpert — 30

10. Kenya Moore — 29

11. Cody Rigsby — 27

12. Matt James — 26

13. Brian Austin Green — 25