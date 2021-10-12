‘Dancing with the Stars’ Disney Villains Night recap: Who was eliminated after bad guys took center stage? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

No rest for the weary. The 13 remaining “Dancing with the Stars” celebrities performed routines inspired by Disney heroes on Monday night, but they had to get right back out on the dance floor for “Disney Villains Night” on Tuesday. So the bad guys got the last laugh, but which celebrities were able to keep up with the grueling pace? And who (if anyone) was kicked out of the Magic Kingdom at the end of the night? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary throughout the night.

Melora Hardin topped the judges’ leaderboard for the first time on “Heroes Night.” Her “Jungle Book” quickstep earned straight nines for a total of 36 out of 40. That was followed closely by JoJo Siwa‘s Viennese waltz and Olivia Jade‘s samba, which scored 35 each. Meanwhile, Brian Austin Green had the night’s lowest score (25) for a waltz that the judges thought lacked adequate choreographic content. But no one was eliminated at the end of night one, so the contestants who struggled still had an opportunity to redeem themselves, while the top scorers looked to secure their positions at the top of the leaderboard.

Only four dance styles were represented on “Villains Night.” There were three jazz routines: Jimmie Allen (“Peter Pan”), Hardin (“Tangled”), and Jade (“Coco”) tackled that style. Four other celebs danced the challenging and aggressive paso doble: Green (“Pirates of the Caribbean”), Matt James (“The Jungle Book”), Amanda Kloots (“Cruella”), and Siwa (“Descendants 2”). There were also four Viennese waltzes: Melanie C (“Maleficent”), Suni Lee (“Hocus Pocus”), Kenya Moore (“Snow White”), and Cody Rigsby (“Beauty and the Beast”). The last two contestants, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (“The Lion King”) and Iman Shumpert (“Aladdin”), danced Argentine tangos.

Scores and viewer votes from nights one and two were combined to determine the results at the end of the night. Who gave your favorite performances? Did the judges and viewers get it right? Follow along below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates