‘Dancing with the Stars’ Disney Week slugfest: Is the paso doble the dance of death, and what will happen on ‘Grease Night’? [WATCH]

There was a lot to discuss after the two-night “Disney Week” event on “Dancing with the Stars,” where the celebs performed dances inspired by Disney heroes on Monday and Disney villains on Tuesday, ending in the double elimination of “90210” actor Brian Austin Green and “Bachelor” star Matt James. But an interesting common denominator connects all four of the celebs who have been eliminated from the competition so far: the paso doble. I discussed that and more with Gold Derby contributors Cordell Martin and Jeffrey Kare, and also previewed “Grease Night” coming up on week five. Watch our video slugfest above.

Every ousted contestant on “DWTS” so far danced the paso doble on their way out. Actor Martin Kove performed that style during the season premiere, and he was sent home the next week when the first two weeks’ scores and viewer votes were combined. Then “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu was eliminated with a paso doble. And Green and James both performed pasos as their second dances on “Disney Week.”

The paso doble can be a showstopper of a dance with its combative style and bullfighting bluster, but it can be especially trickier for dancers who are less sure-footed. The contestants sent home on the paso were “not the best dancers nor were they good at getting into the character of that aggression and attack that the paso calls for,” Martin argues, “but if you see on the opposite side of the spectrum with [JoJo Siwa] and [Amanda Kloots], they killed it.” Kare adds, “I guess the producers must really want to challenge these people.”

Luckily for the celebs, no one will have to perform a paso doble next Monday night when the contestants perform routines inspired by the music from “Grease.” We discuss the songs and dance styles, including Viennese waltzes for Melora Hardin, Iman Shumpert, and Kloots, foxtrots for Olivia Jade, Jimmie Allen, and Siwa, quicksteps for Melanie C and Cody Rigsby, a jive for The Miz, a rumba for Kenya Moore, and a Charleston for Suni Lee. “I think this could be Melanie C’s breakthrough dance,” Martin predicts, while we’re all worried that Moore will struggle to stand out with a slow and sensual rumba after two straight weeks at the bottom. What do you think?

