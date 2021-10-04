‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination predictions: Will Christine Chiu be sent home after close call last week?

“Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu had a close call last week on “Dancing with the Stars.” Despite solid scores in the first two weeks of the competition, she landed in the bottom two when viewer votes were factored in. Luckily for her, the judges saved her from elimination, but will she get enough support from fans to stay in the game much longer? Our users are divided on who will fall victim to tonight’s “Dancing with the Stars” elimination.

As of this writing Chiu is the likeliest to be sent home according to the combined predictions of “DWTS” fans who make their predictions every week here in our predictions center. She gets 39/10 odds of leaving the ballroom. Last week she ended up in the bottom two with “Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove, but Kove had such drastically lower judges’ scores than the rest of his competitors that it was a no-brainer for the judges to oust him and spare Chiu.

But with Kove out of the competition, suddenly the competition looks a lot less certain. When you combine the first two weeks of competition, the bottom eight celebs were separated by just four points from the judges, so who stays and who goes may depend even more so on who gets support from viewers at home. And without Kove bringing up the rear in the scores, anything could happen tonight.

So Chiu isn’t the only one our users think might be in trouble. Next in line for elimination in our forecasts are NBA player Iman Shumpert (9/2 odds) and “90210” actor Brian Austin Green (5/1 odds). Who do you think is going home tonight? Make or update your predictions here before tonight’s show.

