‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination predictions: Will ‘Horror Night’ be horrifying for Iman Shumpert?

“Grease Night” on “Dancing with the Stars” ended with a shocker: Spice Girls singer Melanie C and social media personality Olivia Jade in the bottom two despite high judges’ scores, with Melanie C eliminated. Will “Horror Night” prove just as horrifying tonight? Our users are actually predicting a star to be eliminated who hasn’t even been in the bottom two yet: basketball star Iman Shumpert. Do you agree?

As of this writing Shumpert is on top of our elimination predictions with 7/2 odds of being sent home. He’s the lowest-scoring celebrity remaining in the competition, tied with Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby, but neither of those two has been in the bottom two yet, which is an indication of how much support they’ve been getting from fans. Still, as less popular celebs are ousted from week to week, fan bases will be tested more and more to keep their favorites in the competition if they don’t have the scores to back it up.

However, there are two celebs who already have been in the bottom two: “Real Housewives” star Kenya Moore and Jade. Moore has been at the bottom twice, though on “Grease Night” her fans turned out and saved her from a third trip to the bottom. Jade, meanwhile, was in jeopardy for the first time last week. So we know that both of them have soft support from the viewing audience, meaning we could see both of them back at the bottom tonight no matter how well they dance, leaving the judges with another difficult decision to make.

But the women have all outscored the men when it comes to the judges, so if Moore or Jade lands at the bottom with any male celeb, chances are good the judges will eliminate the male celeb. So while Shumpert hasn’t been in the bottom two yet, he’s probably only one bad night away from the chopping block. Do you agree with our users that tonight will be that unlucky night for him?

