‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination predictions: ‘Karate Kid’ actor Martin Kove about to get kicked out?

No one was sent home at the end of the “Dancing with the Stars” season premiere, but they won’t be so lucky tonight. The judges’ scores and viewer votes from nights one and two of the competition will be combined to determine the first celebrity sent home. So who will it be?

According to the combined predictions of our users who have placed their bets all week here in our predictions center, it’s not even close. The vast majority say “Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove will be roundhouse kicked out of the competition; he gets 29/10 odds of being sent home. He’s in his mid-70s, which makes him the oldest contestant in the competition by a wide margin. And as is often the case for older celebrities, he had limited range of motion on the dance floor, resulting in the lowest score in the competition.

And not only was he at the bottom of the leaderboard for the season premiere episode, he scored eight points lower than the next lowest star: he received a total of 13 out of 40, compared to basketball player Iman Shumpert‘s 21 out of 40. So even though Kove will have a chance tonight to add to his score, it’s unlikely he will be able to close that gap, so his fate will depend on the votes of fans at home, and it’s unclear how passionate an online fan base there is for a character actor like him.

But in the unlikely event that Kove is able to come off the mat this week, our users say Shumpert is next in line for elimination with 9/2 odds, followed by WWE wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (5/1 odds), social media personality Olivia Jade (11/2 odds), and “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu (13/2 odds). What do you think? Make or update your predictions here before tonight’s show.

