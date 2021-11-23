‘Dancing with the Stars’ Finale recap: Who won the season 30 Mirror Ball Trophy? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It all came down to this. Season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars” concluded on Monday night, November 22, after 10 weeks of performances in one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory. Four finalists emerged from the 15 celebs who started when the season began in September: “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots, Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby, basketball player Iman Shumpert, and pop singer JoJo Siwa. So who took home the title? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary throughout the night.

Siwa went into the finale as the front-runner, according to the predictions of Gold Derby users who have been placing their bets all week. She’s been the favorite for the Mirror Ball Trophy for most of the season, and it would be a historic victory since she’s the first contestant in the show’s history to compete with a same-sex partner (Jenna Johnson). But Shumpert and Rigsby were the only celebs who went through the entire season without landing in the bottom two or bottom three after judges’ scores and viewer votes were added together at the end of every show, so we knew they had passionate fans voting for them every week.

Sometimes diehard fans can trump judges’ scores on “DWTS” — just ask Bobby Bones — so we couldn’t count anyone out. The contestants had two more chances to convince judges and viewers at home. In the first round, the finalists performed fusion dances that combined two different styles into one routine, which was as much a challenge for the pro dancers’ choreographic creativity as it was for the celebs’ dance skills. Round two brought the long-awaited freestyle dances where there were no choreographic restrictions.

There was a last-minute switch behind the judging table, though. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli were on hand to score the performances, but Derek Hough recently tested positive for COVID-19 — the show’s third breakthrough case this season — so he was replaced in tonight’s show by his sister, fellow dancer, and fellow “DWTS” alum Julianne Hough. So how did the night unfold, and most importantly, how did it end? Follow along below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Daniel Montgomery, 8:02pm — Really nice intro with the eliminated dancers. But makes we wish we got to see more of Melanie C and that Suni had made it to the finals.

Jeffrey Kare, 8:05pm — Nice to see Julianne Hough filling in for Derek.

FUSION ROUND

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten (Viennese Waltz/Paso Doble Fusion)

DM, 8:05pm — This strikes me as an odd fusion of dance styles, so it’s going to come down to Alan’s choreography because Amanda’s technical dance skills are on point. Her clip package is showcasing the constructive criticism about her posture and her sync, acknowledges her bumps in the road with Alan, and celebrates the perfect scores she got (probably should have gotten couple more, just sayin’).

Cordell Martin, 8:09pm — Nice transition from one style to another. Beautiful, Amanda is in it to win it

JK, 8:09pm — Excellent from beginning to end!

DM, 8:09pm — Kudos to Alan for the choreography. He made great use of the music to blend the waltz and the paso.

CM, 8:10pm — I expect a 40.

JUDGES — Julianne thinks Amanda journey has been beautiful and consistency is her strength, plus she found the right balance between grace and passion. Bruno thought the waltz was like air and the paso was like fire, but Amanda “succeeded beautifully,” she has beauty, talent, and range. Carrie Ann thought she looked a little tentative at first, but she broke out during the paso. Oh, and Carrie Ann also noticed a slight mistake towards the end. Len feels she’s like a “total eclipse of the sun,” it doesn’t come around often but it’s spectacular.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (10), Julianne (9), Bruno (10) = 38

JK, 8:14pm — More like two 10s and two 9s.

CM, 8:14pm — Wow.

DM, 8:14pm — Oof, doesn’t seem like that much of a shortfall, but I think those two nines are gonna hurt.

JK< 8:14pm — I did just move her down to third place shortly before the predictions center closed.

CM, 8:15pm — They’re setting her up for a 4th place finish.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke (Paso Doble/Cha Cha Fusion)

DM, 8:17pm — This has been one of the most surprising and unusual stories of the season. I wouldn’t have guessed that the Peloton guy would turn out to have one of the biggest fan bases of the season, but his results don’t lie. Throw in both him and Cheryl getting COVID, and you’ve got a topsy-turvy ride. Given that he’s always been safe even when he was at the bottom of the leaderboard, he could easily finish first or second depending on where the judges put him on the leaderboard. I don’t see him finishing lower than third.

DM, 8:21pm — He looked a little tentative and unsure of himself at times, but if he’s going to win the Mirror Ball it was always going to be off the freestyle. So we’ll see what happens there.

JK, 8:21pm — I thought that was some of their best work together.

CM, 8:21pm — It was a solid performance.

JUDGES — Bruno thought it was “mission accomplished,” though it’s not clear if he’s talking about the journey or this particular dance. Carrie Ann thought he was strong with good posture and form. Len loved the mix of the two dances, but he wanted to see more shaping. Julianne notices how much he’s worked on his footwork from last week.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Julianne (9), Bruno (9) = 36

DM, 8:24pm — If the judges don’t go any lower than 9s tonight, that’s gonna almost guarantee a top three finish for Cody.

JK, 8:24pm — Very possible.

CM, 8:25pm — As long as he doesn’t end up first or second I’m good.

DM, 8:26pm — I wonder, if hypothetically JoJo finishes with the highest scores and Cody finishes with the lowest, if Cody has enough juice to get past her into second place.

CM, 8:27pm — Please don’t speak that into existence.

DM, 8:27pm — I also wonder if whoever has the last freestyle has the same problem Amanda had last week of it coming too close to the end of voting.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson (Tango/Foxtrot Fusion)

DM, 8:28pm — I’m excited for these two to make it this far, not just because they’re the best dancers or because they’re making history as the first same-sex couple on “DWTS,” but because the last time Jenna won the Mirror Ball Trophy was with Adam Rippon during that four-week “Athletes” season. This would be her first proper journey to the Mirror Ball. But the fact that she was in the bottom two on “Queen Night” despite super high scores, I’m worried she won’t have enough support for the title even if she tops the leaderboard. This dance style combo sounds fire, though.

DM, 8:31pm — Oh, I’m already living the “Chicago”-style “JoJo” sign in the background.

DM, 8:32pm — I think they put a couple more styles in there in addition to foxtrot and tango LOL, awesome performance, but a little confusing stylistically. Not that I mind.

JK, 8:32pm — I thought that performance was incredibly perfect!

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thinks JoJo is a “woman transformed” and she “shined so brightly. Len calls them “magic.” Julianne says that JoJo shows everyone can be all things they are capable of being. Bruno thought it was awesome, like “nuclear fusion.” He calls it perfection.

DM, 8:34pm — Sounds like it’s gonna be a 40 to me.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Julianne (10), Bruno (10) = 40

JK, 8:35pm — Indeed it is.

DM, 8:36pm — Feels like they’re setting up JoJo for the top of the leaderboard. They didn’t nitpick like they did to Amanda. I think I’m gonna use all my votes on JoJo tonight, go big or go home because she’s my personal pick to win.

CM, 8:37pm — Jojo has been killing it all season.

DM, 8:38pm — Before the next routine, Derek is shows up via webcam from quarantine to show that he’s on the mend. A pandemic can’t stop Derek from perfectly styling his hair, dammit!

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach (Cha Cha/Foxtrot Fusion)

DM, 8:39pm — I have a feeling that if Iman is anywhere in the top three on the judges’ leaderboard, he wins the Mirror Ball Trophy considering how strong his fan base has been ever single week. The clip package showcases how Daniella has used their height difference to their advantage, unlike other NBA contestants on this show who have never made it this far. That’s a credit to Iman, but also to Daniella for knowing how to choreograph to his literal strengths.

CM, 8:43pm — That was cute.

DM, 8:44pm — Not his best work, a little too loose, but he had really good posture and rhythm

JUDGES — Len thinks he’s an underdog who bites back. Julianne never thought he was an underdog, and she appreciates that he has never lost his personality in his performances, he has incorporated them into his dances. Bruno says he’s the “king of the ballroom.” Carrie Ann thinks Daniella has evolved him in a way that’s “beyond words,” and she brings him joy.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Julianne (10), Bruno (10) = 40

CM, 8:46pm — Uh oh!

JK, 8:46pm — Clearly, Iman is being set up for the final two.

DM, 8:47pm — He just won the Mirror Ball Trophy. I did not think he was gonna get straight 10s in the first round.

DM, 8:48pm — Feels like they kinda threw Amanda under the bus with those 9s. This was not a 10 dance from Iman. I think they’re setting up a JoJo vs. Iman narrative, but I’m not sure there’s a way Iman loses if he’s tied at the top with JoJo at the end of the night.

Melanie C Performance: “2 Become 1”

DM, 8:51pm — As a fan of the Spice Girls, I’m glad they’re giving Mel a chance to sing, especially since she was always the strongest vocalist in the group. But they have her singing over a clip package of the past season like it’s an “In Memoriam” segment.

CM, 8:54pm — I will say this season turned out to be one of my favorites.

JK, 8:54pm — Yeah, I thought it was a good one.

DM, 8:55pm — Same here. A caliber of contestants that’s way above average. No obnoxious “controversy” contestants (except Olivia Jade, whose controversy they hardly brought up, and she turned out to be really damn good).

FREESTYLE ROUND

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

DM, 9:02pm — Cheryl has been on the show for 20 out of 30 seasons. She has won two Mirror Ball Trophies. But this is her first time in a long while for her to make the finals. This clip package emphasizes her connection to Cody, with whom she’s really had great chemistry. “I couldn’t have done it without you,” says Cody. “Let’s go slay this.”

DM, 9:06pm — Well, if the Peloton things doesn’t work out, Cody has a future as a go-go boy. His voguing was on point, though his pole work could use a little work LOL.

CM, 9:07pm — LOL

JK, 9:07pm — That was nicely flamboyant.

JUDGES — Julianne thinks his true self is shining through and she feels more alive watching him. Bruno compares it to Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers” and Gina Gershon in “Showgirls.” Carrie Ann accurately calls it the show’s most flamboyant freestyle. Len thought it was “wild, wacky, and wonderful.” And Tyra Banks throws in that he brought the ballroom to the ballroom.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Julianne (10), Bruno (10) = 40

JK, 9:09pm — Now, Cody has not only gotten at least one 10 tonight, but also a perfect score.

CM, 9:09pm — Good for him.

DM, 9:10pm — Yeah, you’d have to screw up pretty bad not to get a 10 during the freestyle round. And I appreciate Cody making the ballroom as gay as humanly possible. Werk.

CM, 9:11pm — He couldn’t let Jojo out do him LOL.

DM, 9:11pm — Haha, she’s dancing to “Born This Way,” so she still might.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

DM, 9:12pm — “I don’t know if I have a bond like this with anyone else in my life right now,” says Amanda about taking this journey with Alan after the loss she suffered in the past year. I wonder how Alan is going to choreograph this freestyle, though. Amanda is a very technical, elegant dancer and not a flamboyant showstopper like the other three contestants.

DM, 9:17pm — I love the way Alan put so many dance styles into one routine to show off her technical skill and her journey through the season. And the group work with the rest of the pros was beautiful. Not sure it’s going to be one the audiences vote for, though.

CM, 9:17pm — Great routine. Yeah Daniel, I’m not sure if it will push her past 4th place.

JK, 9:17pm — They went all in on not only that dance, but also the theatrics. It was absolute brilliant!

JUDGES — Bruno thinks we’ve seen a star reborn before our eyes, and she’s shining brighter than ever. Carrie Ann says she is “hope and resilience personified.” Len has loved her lyrical dancing all season. Julianne says there’s a whole universe inside of her.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Julianne (10), Bruno (10) = 40

JK, 9:19pm — At least she just got a perfect score.