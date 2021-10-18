‘Dancing with the Stars’ ‘Grease Night’ recap: Celebs celebrated the classic musical, but who was sent home? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The theme nights continue on “Dancing with the Stars.” For the fifth week of the competition the remaining 11 celebrity contestants and their pro partners danced to music from the classic musical “Grease.” So who were the judges “Hopelessly Devoted” to, and who was a dancing school dropout by the end of the night? Scroll down for our “Grease Night” live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary throughout the night.

Speaking of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” basketball star Iman Shumpert danced a Viennese waltz to that iconic ballad, and he wasn’t the only one performing that dance style. There were also waltzes from actress Melora Hardin (“Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee”) and “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots (“Beauty School Dropout”), two of the highest scoring contestants of the season so far, so pressure was on Shumpert to hold his own against them.

We also got three foxtrots from country singer Jimmie Allen (“Sandy”), social media star Olivia Jade (“Summer Nights”), and pop singer JoJo Siwa (“Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee Reprise”). There were a couple of quicksteps from singer Melanie C (“You’re the One That I Want”) and fitness instructor Cody Rigsby (“We Go Together”). Gymnast Suni Lee took on the often-acrobatic Charleston (“Born to Hand Jive”). Pro wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin danced a fast-paced jive (“Greased Lightnin'”). And “Real Housewives” star Kenya Moore was given the sensual rumba (“There Are Worse Things I Could Do”).

Moore was at the bottom for the previous two weeks in a row after judges’ scores and viewer votes were added together, but both times the judges voted to save her. Was she able to escape yet again? Follow along below to find out what happened starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Daniel Montgomery, 8:04pm — “Grease” star Olivia Newton-John is there via video telling the stars, “I hope you have as much fun as I did.” She’ll be back later, and interestingly they’re going to perform dances in the order that the songs appear in the movie.

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy (“Summer Nights” Foxtrot)

DM, 8:05pm — Olivia is young, but she says she has watched “Grease” about 50 times, and Val remmebers the film because it was a formative experience for him starting to love dance. But Olivia went to an all-girls school, so she didn’t get the kind of star-crossed high school romance seen in the film.

DM, 8:08pm — Olivia is such a clean, polished dancer. You never worry about her when she’s dancing.

Cordell Martin, 8:08pm — True.

Jeffrey Kare, 8:08pm — I thought their performance was full of enthusiasm.

JUDGES — Len Goodman thought it was “full of fun,” and “it was entertaining.” He also priased Val’s “great” choreography. Derek Hough thinks Olivia is a “perfect” Sandy with an “unbelievable” frame. Bruno Tonioli thought she “captured the sweet innocence” and “kept a beautiful foxtrot going.” Carrie Ann Inaba thought their body contact in hold was “amazing.”

CM, 8:10pm — Four 9s.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 36

DM, 8:11pm — Very well deserved.

DM, 8:11pm — Tyra Banks says she only just saw “Grease” for the first time over the weekend, but I can’t hold it against her because I still haven’t seen “Grease” LOL.

JK, 8:12pm — Well all have those blind spots.

CM, 8:13pm — “Grease” was a staple in my household growing up LOL. My mother saw the national tour sometime in the late ’70s/early ’80s, and she might’ve sat next to Mister Rogers.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev (Viennese Waltz, “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee”)

DM, 8:15pm — The move reminds Melora of women who paved the way for her in her career, and she’ll be playing Rizzo as she teases Sandy for being such a goody-two-shoes. She definitely god the bad girl vibes down last week when she played Rapunzel’s mom on “Disney Villains Night,” so I think she’s got this.

CM, 8:18pm — That was a cute performance.

DM, 8:18pm — I think Melora might have lost balance a couple of little times in there, but otherwise rock solid and great character work.

JK, 8:19pm — Very spunky.

JUDGES — Derek thinks Melora is “the gift that keeps on giving,” but it got “a little congested up top” while they were in hold. Bruno thinks she takes the characters she plays and makes them her own, she “plays it so well.” Carrie Ann thinks Melora makes everyone want to dance with her because she makes it look fun. Len “feels better for having seeing that” because Melora plays her characters so well.

CM, 8:20pm — Another 10 from Len?

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 36

JK, 8:21pm — Not this time around.

DM, 8:22pm — I feel like the judges have settled down with their scores this week. Both Olivia and Melora’s numbers felt right to me.

CM, 8:22pm — Me too.

Iman Shumpert and Danielle Karagach (Viennese Waltz, “Hopelessly Devoted to You”)

DM, 8:25pm — Iman can relate to this song’s devotion because of his marriage to Teyana Taylor. Daniella also wants Iman to continue his impressive acting performance after last week’s star turn as Jafar from “Aladdin.” Let’s also see if he can continue his improbably strong work in hold as such a tall man.