‘Dancing with the Stars’ ‘Grease Night’ slugfest: Why are the male celebs so popular, and what’s to come on ‘Horror Night’? [WATCH]

If one thing’s for sure this season on “Dancing with the Stars,” it’s that the remaining men — Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Jimmie Allen, Cody Rigsby, and Iman Shumpert — have devoted fans in the viewing audience. We saw that again on “Grease Night” when they scored lowest on the judges’ leaderboard but were all safe from elimination while Melanie C and Olivia Jade were the bottom two, resulting in Melanie C’s surprise ouster. I discussed that and more with Gold Derby contributors Jeffrey Kare and Cordell Martin. Watch our slugfest above.

Martin thought “Grease Night” was “going to be a test to see whose fan base was the weakest out of the four [male celebrities]. But clearly that wasn’t the case. It was really sad for me to see Melanie C leave.” Kare agreed that this week’s bottom two was “not good.” But will we see the women continue to struggle for audience support next week? The dances for the Halloween-themed “Horror Night” were officially announced on October 21, so we dove into those too.

Martin “could see either Jimmie or Cody joining [Kenya Moore] or being both in the bottom two.” Allen will be performing a contemporary routine, which usually gives celebs a significant bump in their scores, while Rigsby has a potentially challenging cha cha. I think The Miz could potentially be vulnerable too since he has a paso doble, which has been bad luck for dancers this season thus far. But there’s also a chance Moore will end up at the bottom for the third time this season, while Jade makes a second trip to the chopping block, in which case the judges may have another impossible decision to make.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.