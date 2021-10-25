‘Dancing with the Stars’ Horror Night recap: Who was purged after contestants celebrated spooky season? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

We’re about midway through “Dancing with the Stars” season 30, and the competition has reached its scariest point — Halloween, of course. On Monday night, October 25, the 10 remaining celebrities performed routines inspired by the horror genre. So who survived the spooky season, and who fell victim to the purge at the end of the night? Scroll down for our “Horror Night” live blog with all the minute-by-minute updates and commentary throughout the night.

Speaking of “The Purge,” social media personality Olivia Jade narrowly avoided elimination last week when she ended up in the bottom two with singer Melanie C, whom the judges eliminated instead. For “Horror Night” she danced a paso doble inspired by “The Purge,” while wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin performed that same dance style for an homage to “Hellraiser.”

Three female celebs performed frightful tangos: gymnast Suni Lee had a classic tango in honor of the supernatural TV romance “The Vampire Diaries,” while “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “Real Housewives” star Kenya Moore danced Argentine tangos inspired by “Saw” and “Arachnophobia,” respectively — it’s hard to imagine three more dissimilar pop culture properties to dance tangos to.

Actress Melora Hardin performed a “Cujo” jive — did she play the title character like when she was Baloo the bear on “Disney Heroes Night“? Pop singer and dancer JoJo Siwa did “It” justice with a jazz routine. Fitness trainer Cody Rigsby performed an “American Psycho” cha cha. And two celebs got contemporary routines, which usually gives contestants’ scores a boost: country artist Jimmie Allen (“A Quiet Place”) and basketball player Iman Shumpert (“Us”).

Who gave the best performances, and which routines were scary — but not in a good way? Follow along below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Daniel Montgomery, 8:00pm — As weird as some of these dance style-to-movie tribute combos are, I’m hoping for epic weird, and judging from the makeup on some of the celebs in that intro, I will not be disappointed. Capped off by Tya Banks coming out as fashion mummy to Lil Nas X‘s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” Keep it weird tonight, folks!

The Miz and Witney Carson (Paso Doble, “Hellraiser”)

DM, 8:02pm — The paso doble is The Miz’s favorite dance to watch on “DWTS,” and he’s super into Halloween, so he seems especially enthusiastic tonight. I’m a little worried about him doing a paso doble given how many people have been eliminated this season on the paso, but he’ll sell the character of the dance if nothing else.

DM, 8:06pm — Super solid paso doble. Great intensity, steps looked good to me, definitely the best male celeb left in the competition.

Cordell Martin, 8:06pm — I agree. Definitely a step in the right direction from last week.

JUDGES — Len Goodman thought he “nailed it,” but he needs to work on his posture and his hands. Derek Hough wanted more stretch and shape, but if Pinhead were real he’d have danced it exactly like that. Bruno Tonioli thought he channeled the dance with “great control” and good footwork, but he needs to extend his movements through the wrists. Carrie Ann Inaba “loved it,” it looked a little stuff but it fit the character.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (8), Derek (9), Bruno (8) = 34

CM, 8:10pm — Fair score.

DM, 8:11pm — I agree. I’m not mad at those scores. With him dancing first, though, them coming in hot with those 9s already makes me wonder how many 10s we’ll end up with before the end of the night.

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong (Argentine Tango, “Arachnophobia”)

DM, 8:14pm — I really like the idea of Kenya doing an Argentine tango, but I’m a little worried that “Arachnophobia” won’t be the most memorable movie to theme a dance around. But we learn that Kenya grew up in Detroit in a Jehova’s Witness family, so they didn’t celebrate any holidays. Except apparently “Devil’s Night” where they would burn abandoned buildings that were neglected by the city. I kinda want to see a dance about that.

DM, 8:18pm — Solid dance. I think there was a little bobble in one of those lifts, and I could sense her thinking her way through it. Coulda used a little more attack, though Brandon jam-packed that choreography.

CM, 8:18pm — I agree with you Daniel. She was a bit hesitant in some spots but it was really good. I’m thinking all 8s.

JUDGES — Derek thinks she has an “elegant demeanor” and great leg extension, but a few “wobbles.” Bruno thought she was “beautiful and deadly,” with “great poise,” but she needs to work on her transitions and stop doubting herself. Carrie Ann thinks she has so much power and digs into her dances, it’s “spectacular,” but sometimes she hits a pose and freezes instead of flowing through the dance. Len thought she captured the flavor of the Argentine tango.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 32

DM, 8:21pm — Sadly, I think she might be sunk with those scores, even though they were solid and deserved.

CM, 8:22pm — Yeah, we shall see.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson (Jazz, “It”)

DM, 8:26pm — Seeing JoJo in that Pennywise makeup and costume makes me excited for this routine. JoJo apparently gets a lot of girls dressing up as her for Halloween, so she decides to dress as Jenna for rehearsals. “We’ll take another daughter anytime,” says JoJo’s dad. Twinsies!

CM, 8:30pm — Already loving jojo’s dance LOL

DM, 8:30pm –Me too. And even the creepy Cold Porter arrangement is doing it for me.

CM, 8:31pm — She did that. Another perfect score IMO.

JUDGES — Bruno thought it was “terrifying and absolutely brilliant. You turned a nightmare into a work of art.” Carrie Ann thinks she’s obviously a “brilliant” dancer, but she keeps pushing herself to new limits. Len thought it was “scary” and captured the energy of the book. Derek loved the “juxtaposition” between the scary “It” theme and the “Anything Goes” theatricality.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (10), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 40

DM, 8:34pm — Yep, perfect score. I also love how JoJo says she feels the most like herself when dressed as a homicidal clown. I should try that sometime.

CM, 8:37pm — Haha, That dance to me cemented her as the front-runner. Although I can see Amanda earning a perfect score tonight as well.

DM, 8:37pm — I think Amanda coule be perfect too, especially since she’s the one playing Jigsaw, which I wasn’t expecting and I’m here for it.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke (Cha Cha, “American Psycho”)

DM, 8:38pm — I really like the idea of Cody skewering the toxic masculinity of “American Psycho,” especially since he kinda looks like Christian Bale circa 2000. His partner Andres’s advice to Cody for playing Patrick Bateman: “Be yourself.” He says, “I’m dancing for my man this week. Andres, this is for you!” Someone dedicating a serial killer dance to me is relationship goals to me, no lie.

DM, 8:43pm — A little clunky in places, but there were sections of that that Cody totally nailed.

CM, 8:43pm — Once again I agree. I’m surprised he’s not as fluid in his moves considering his dance background. All 8s.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thought he was “amazing” and they finally “danced together as one.” Len says, “Hallelujah” because Cody finally showed his potential. Derek thought it was his best dance with detail and technique and a great “connection with Cheryl.” Bruno thought it was a “great” cha cha.

DM, 8:46pm — Maybe it’s the choreography. He’d probably own the dance floor at a club, but having to learn specific steps and in hold might be tougher? After those judges’ comments, I think he might get 9s.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 36

CM, 8:48pm — Hmmm. Ehh a bit overscored.

DM, 8:48pm — The men with the hardest dances scored ahead of Kenya, and the next two men have contemporaries. Kenya’s toast.

CM, 8:49pm — Yeah, poor Kenya.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater (Contemporary, “A Quiet Place”)

DM, 8:50pm — Unsurprisingly, Jimmie can relate to this film because it’s inherently about a father doing anything to protect his children. Emma also wants to bring American sign language into the dance as well given the film’s premise of being silent to survive. I like that idea for what must be a tough movie to plan a routine around.

DM, 8:54pm — Solid contemporary, really good choreography from Emma working with the theme of silence

CM, 8:54pm — Beautiful. Loved it. I can see him getting a 10.

DM, 8:55pm — Definitely. At least one or two.

JUDGES — Len “loved it,” it had control and emotional, and they managed to dance well to “tricky” music. Derek is emotional from the “beautiful routine,” “beautiful execution,” he’s authentic to the character. Bruno felt he captured the essence of the movie. Carrie Ann thought Jimmie showed dance’s capacity to make us better humans.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (9), Derek (10), Bruno (9) = 38

CM, 8:57pm — Well deserved.

DM, 8:58pm — I thought the 10s were a bit much. The dance was great, and Jimmie was rock-solid for Emma, but I feel like they set a lower bar for contemporaries. “Don’t drop her and make the judges cry = 10” LOL.

CM, 8:58pm — Will Olivia join Kenya in the bottom?

DM, 8:58pm — Olivia might have to get all 10s to avoid the bottom two, and even then maybe not.

Derek Hough Performance: “Tango of the Dead”

CM, 9:01pm — I miss Derek as a pro.

DM, 9:02pm — I think he’s happy enough doing these exhibitions and coming for those Emmys LOL

CM, 9:02pm — True LOL.

DM, 9:02pm — And with no more “So You Think You Can Dance,” it’s easier for him to get those trophies.

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy (Paso Doble, “The Purge”)

DM, 9:03pm — Poor Olivia has to follow a professional dance exhibition. She says it straight up in her clip package, about how it feels personal to be in the bottom two despite good scores because it makes her wonder if people just don’t like her. That’s a tough thing for someone to have to process on live television. I’m not a fan of the show doing redemption narratives what with the controversy around her parents try to fraudulently get her into college, but from a dance perspective she has proved herself in the ballroom.

CM, 9:06pm — I can see the judges over-score her.

DM, 9:10pm — I’m not sure the song really worked with the theme of the movie and the dance style, but Olivia killed it. Maybe her best dance, and she’s always been good.

CM, 9:11pm — She hit all the right moves, it lacked the attack and aggression at times. All 9s.

DM, 9:11pm — Yeah, I think her moves had the aggression, but maybe not in her emoting.

JUDGES — Derek commends her on doing so well in an especially difficult routine. Bruno agrees that she kept up with him in a difficult routine, but she still needs to work on her shoulders. Carrie Ann thinks she makes it look effortless, and she “stuck everything.” Len thought it was “terrific.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 36

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev (Jive, “Cujo”)

DM, 9:13pm — Melora’s dad was actually in the movie “Cujo.” How could I forget that Melora’s dad was Deep Throat on “The X-Files”! Despite this dance being inspired by a killer dog, this routine is a tribute to her parents because she knows how lucky she is to still have both of her parents around when she’s in her 50s.