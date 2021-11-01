‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Can Suni Lee survive after ‘Horror Night’ scare, and what will happen on ‘Queen Night’? [WATCH]

“I kind of predicted that eventually she was going to see herself in the bottom two,” says Gold Derby contributor Cordell Martin about gymnast Suni Lee unexpectedly landing in the bottom two on “Dancing with the Stars” at the end of “Horror Night.” The Olympic gold medalist was an early front-runner to win the Mirror Ball Trophy, but now she’s fighting just to stay in the competition. I discussed this and more with Martin and fellow contributor Jeffrey Kare, and also previewed the upcoming “Queen Night” routines. Watch our video slugfest above.

Martin has been fearing for Lee because “she just hasn’t been able to find a consistent rhythm each week,” and the judges keep pointing out her need to open up and be more expressive on the dance floor, “so I knew eventually her time was coming to make a bottom two appearance.” And it’s not a good sign for her to land in the bottom two this early, even though the judges voted unanimously to save her and eliminate Kenya Moore instead. “I don’t believe any of [the last three Mirror Ball champions] appeared in the bottom two.”

But Lee has the potential to turn it around on “Queen Night.” She’ll be dancing one of the show’s most aggressive dance styles (the paso doble) to one of Queen‘s most iconic anthems, “We Will Rock You.” “This is going to be make or break for her,” Martin points out. “I’m thinking she will probably kill it. Usually for athletes, you get knocked down but then you come right back up, and I think this might be her redemption dance where she might see a few 10s.”

Watch our slugfest above to hear the rest of what we have to say about not just Lee’s close call, but also Iman Shumpert‘s breakthrough dance, the judges’ constant nitpicking of Amanda Kloots, and who will win extra points for “Queen Night’s” relay dances.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.