JoJo Siwa was dealing with a ‘very, very extreme’ personal issue during ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Week

JoJo Siwa had a tough week on “Dancing with the Stars” and it wasn’t because of the double Disney Week dances. The 18-year-old was dealing with an unspecified “extreme” personal experience off of the dance floor last week.

“What goes on in my personal life every day is something. However, this week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” Siwa told “Us Weekly.” “And it’s tough and it’s tricky.”

The singer and dancer did not elaborate on what the issue was, but she credited the people in her life and partner Jenna Johnson for helping her navigate through it. “I’m really lucky that every day this week, I got to spend three hours with my best friend in rehearsals,” she shared. “At the end of rehearsal, she would go, ‘OK, we got there. You OK? Cool.’ … It definitely has been a week, but because of my family, because of this song, because of the show, I’m on the other side of it.”

Siwa added that she never believed the “cheesy” saying that dance is an escape until now. “I’ve always said that’s cheesy and [that] dance is a place to have fun and kill it and do good and dance and do your thing, but this week I really learned that it is a little escape.”

Siwa and Johnson earned a 35 on both nights of Disney Week for their their “Cinderella”-inspired Viennese waltz and “Descendants”-inspired paso doble. For next week’s “Grease” theme, Siwa is hoping for a fast-paced dance. “I am looking forward to hopefully a fast song,” she said. “I’m looking forward to a cute little costume.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

