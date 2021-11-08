‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Is JoJo Siwa still the Mirror Ball front-runner after bottom two shocker?

Pop singer and “Dance Moms” alum JoJo Siwa made history as the first “Dancing with the Stars” celeb to compete with a same-sex professional partner, and she’d been doing so well in the ballroom that she’s been at the top of our Mirror Ball Trophy odds for most of the season … But then on “Queen Night” she shockingly landed in the bottom two despite finishing second on the judges’ leaderboard. Can she still win the whole season? I discussed the state of the competition and previewed the “Janet Jackson Night” dances (and double elimination!) with Gold Derby contributors Jeffrey Kare and Cordell Martin. Watch our slugfest above.

Siwa got perfect scores from the judges on “Grease Night” and “Horror Night,” and her “Queen Night” routine was almost as good, getting her 10s from Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, and a nine from Len Goodman. The only reason she wasn’t at the very top of the leaderboard was that Olivia Jade got so many bonus points during the relay dance round. Still, landing in the bottom two despite second-place scores means Siwa must have had a huge deficit in viewer votes. Though luckily for her, it was an easy choice for the judges to unanimously save her and eliminate the other celeb in the bottom two, wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

“I was shocked that she was in the bottom,” says Martin. “But I think it probably just goes to show that for viewers and audiences, they prefer those contestants that are the diamonds in the rough. Oftentimes with those contestants who have extensive dance backgrounds and all of that, sometimes they tend to not be favored by the audiences.” But he doesn’t think that rules Siwa out of the Mirror Ball conversation altogether. Kare adds, “I guess it’s a sign of how viewers who were voting were probably thinking, JoJo’s going to get a ton of votes anyway, so I don’t need to vote for her.”

Indeed, when a celebrity has been safe for so long, their fan base can get complacent and not vote when it matters most. That’s why celebs at the bottom of the leaderboard often wind up safe: their fans know it’s do-or-die. Now that Siwa’s stans know she’s vulnerable, do you think she’ll get back to the top of the competition, or was this a sign that she’ll be eliminated a lot sooner than we anticipated?

