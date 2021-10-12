‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance: Melora Hardin’s quickstep Baloo away the competition on ‘Disney Heroes Night’ [WATCH]

Okay, I was a little skeptical about actress Melora Hardin‘s quickstep on “Dancing with the Stars” for “Disney Heroes Night.” It’s not that I didn’t think she had the moves, but when her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev told her she’d be playing the lovable “Jungle Book” bear Baloo and that he’d be the panther Bagheera, I wasn’t exactly sure how that concept would translate on the dance floor. Clearly I needn’t have worried because their routine was a breakthrough moment for them in the ballroom. Watch their performance above and see what the judges had to say about it below.

Bruno Tonioli: “The queen of the jungle is in delightfully good form tonight. She’s becoming the queen of the ballroom. The best quickstep I’ve seen so far this season, I’m telling you. Because you managed to put a lot of comedic slapstick Charleston, but the actual content was brilliant.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “I loved the Mickey challenge, the slight oppositions, I thought that was very cool. It was very clean. But what you do is you bring all these textures and styles, and then you always bring something that’s sort of unexpected. We’ve been watching dance for a long time. You bring something unexpected to every dance, Melora. That’s what makes you special.”

Len Goodman: “That was by far your best dance so far. It was great. your technique in hold was great, you had personality. Never doubt yourself. You are a dancer.”

Derek Hough: “For me, that was the best dancer the night, well done.”

Those rave reviews translated to nines across the board from the judges for a total of 36 out of 40. That made this the highest-scoring dance of the season so far, the first straight nines, and Hardin’s first time at the top of the leaderboard. But the competition isn’t over yet. They’re dancing again on Tuesday for “Disney Villains Night.” Will they stay at the top of the leaderboard? And will they advance safely to next week?