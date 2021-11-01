‘Dancing with the Stars’ Queen Night recap: Who thrived ‘Under Pressure,’ and who bit the dust at the end of the night? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

There were nine celebrities left on “Dancing with the Stars” after the elimination of “Real Housewives” star Kenya Moore last week on “Horror Night.” Those remaining contestants had to learn not one but two dances for “Queen Night,” which celebrated the music of the iconic British rock band. So how did they do “Under Pressure”? Scroll down for our love blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary throughout the night.

First the celebs and their pro partners performed routines in previously unlearned dance styles. Three celebs rocked the foxtrot: actress Melora Hardin (“Killer Queen”), wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (“Radio Ga Ga”), and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby (“You’re My Best Friend”). Two performed the paso doble, which has been the death knell for a few celebs this season already: basketball player Iman Shumpert (“Another One Bites the Dust”) and gymnast Suni Lee (“We Will Rock You”). Rounding out the dances were Viennese waltz (country star Jimmie Allen to “Somebody to Love”), tango (singer and dancer JoJo Siwa to “Body Language”), quickstep (social media star Olivia Jade to “Fat Bottomed Girls”), and jive (“The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots to “Don’t Stop Me Now”).

Then came the relay dances. For those routines, three couples danced together in the same style, and the best couple as decided by the judges would get bonus points to add to their earlier scores and hopefully keep them safe from the elimination at the end of the night. Dancing the jive to “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” were The Miz, Shumpert, and Rigsby. Performing the foxtrot to “Under Pressure” were Siwa, Jade, and Allen. And Viennese waltzing to “We Are the Champions” were Kloots, Lee, and Hardin.

And this season every point counts, especially for the female celebs, who have repeatedly found themselves in the bottom two despite strong scores, like last week when Lee was on the chopping block but saved by the judges. So what happened at the end of the night? Were we in for another surprise ouster? Follow along below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten (Jive, “Don’t Stop Me Now”)

Daniel Montgomery, 8:04pm — The judges have been stubbornly withholding a perfect score from her for the last couple of weeks. I thought maybe she could get those straight 10s tonight, but will the judges go all out on the first dance of the night?

DM, 8:07pm — Alan Bersten’s Freddie Mercury mustache is adorable LOL

Jeffrey Kare, 8:07pm — Look out Rami Malek, Alan is giving you a run for your money in terms of resembling Freddie Mercury. Nonetheless, Amanda and Alan both provided such great energy with their dance.

Cordell Martin, 8:08pm — I thought Amanda did a great job.

JUDGES — Len Goodman docks them for a lift, and says Amanda was lifting her feet too much. He thought it needed more rhythm — yikes. Derek Hough thought the opening was beautiful, but he agrees with Len and it “lacked finesse.” Bruno Tonioli “has no idea” what Len and Derek were talking about, but he does point out a slight mistake despite the “absolutely brilliant” overall performance. Carrie Ann Inaba thinks it’s “metronomic” when she dances, she needs to push past her comfort zone and surprise the judges.

CM, 8:09pm — Like I predicted, she would get dinged if she performed early in the show.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (9) = 33

DM, 8:11pm — Yikes, could Amanda be bottom two tonight? Getting 8s at this stage of the competition is gonna put her pretty low on the leaderboard.

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy (Quickstep, “Fat Bottomed Girls”)

DM, 8:14pm — They were safe last week after landing in the bottom two the week before. I think she’s gonna need to be perfect to survive again. And a quickstep is a fast-paced, demanding dance, and she’s performing early in the show, which can hurt with the judges. Just look at what happened to Amanda.

JK, 8:!7pm — They’ve displayed such high energy.

CM, 8:17pm — Well Olivia might’ve saved herself from the bottom two.

DM, 8:17pm — That was a rock-solid routine by Olivia, but not sure if it was the showstopper she needed to avoid the bottom two.

CM, 8:18pm — The judges will overscore her.

JUDGES — Derek thinks she’s genuine when she performs and didn’t miss a step despite it being such a challenging routine. Bruno thought she was a “lean, mean quickstep queen.” Carrie Ann thinks she’s light on her feet, but uses the floor well, and she put rock and roll into the routine. Len thought it had speed and control, fast but not rushed, though he wanted to see more body contact in hold.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (8), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 38

CM, 8:24pm — Told you.

JK, 8:24pm — Indeed they did.

DM, 8:24pm — Wow that 8 from Len, he’s crabby tonight.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach (Paso Doble, “Another One Bites the Dust”)

DM, 8:25pm — Even Iman’s mom knows how big a deal it was for Iman to get a 10 from Len last week. She also knows how challenging and quick the paso doble is. I think Iman will get the intensity of tonight’s dance. It’s just a matter of technique.

CM, 8:27pm — That was fun. I love how Iman goes for it.

DM, 8:27pm — Spirited, but kinda rough, definitely a step down from last week.

JK, 8:28pm — Stylish, but could’ve been polished up a little.

JUDGES — Bruno thinks he’s an accomplished dancer who incorporated his own individual style, though Iman needs to extend his chest and lean back with his hips. Carrie Ann feels a spiritual thing happening when he dances, but he needs to work on his lines. Len liked the attack and attitude, and he brightens up the dance floor, though the dance didn’t suit him. Derek agrees that it lacked posture and presence.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (7), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 32

DM, 8:31pm — I don’t know what wavelength the judges are on tonight. Carrie Ann scoring that higher than Amanda’s dance? Len giving a 7?

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater (Viennese Waltz, “Somebody to Love”)

DM, 8:31pm — I’m expecting a solid waltz from Jimmie. He’s a good, supportive partner. If his frame and posture are there, he’s got it made.

DM, 8:34pm — Jimmie looked like he was getting ahead of the music for a bit there, but rhythm was otherwise really solid.

CM, 8:35pm — Wow Jimmie is bringing it.

JK, 8:35pm — Glorious!

DM, 8:35pm — Who the hell invited Sean Spicer back in the damn building?

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thinks his lines have greatly improved with strong musical interpretation. Len thinks Jimmie is “finishing strong” after rough earlier weeks. Derek didn’t think it was as smooth as it usually is, but this interpretation was still “special.” Bruno calls him a “true leading man.”

CM, 8:36pm — He’s getting a few 10s.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 38

DM, 8:40pm — The 10s were a little high, I agree with the 9s.

The Miz and Witney Carson (Foxtrot, “Radio Ga Ga”)

DM, 8:40pm — The Miz brings his dad George into the training session with Witney. He tells them that The Miz needs improvement, but Witney is good at what she does. George thinks Mike needs to loosen up some. Maybe he should be a guest judge next season with Iman’s mom. They seem to know their stuff.

JK, 8:43pm — I thought that was electrifying.

DM, 8:44pm — That was a really sweet performance. I think Mike’s dad is right and that he could stand to loosen up out there a bit. He looked like he was wearing a neck brace out there his neck was so rigid LOL

JUDGES — Len liked his frame, but his neck was so frozen it looked scary. Derek agrees with Len about his neck, but he loved the rise and fall. Bruno thought he was a bit tight at the beginning, but relaxed in the second half and extended his lines. Carrie Ann thought there was too much tension in his upper body.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (8) = 32

CM, 8:46pm — Will The Miz be in the bottom two?

DM, 8:48pm — Maybe, but he’s been safe near the bottom before.

CM, 8:48pm — True, but I think he’s starting to lose some buzz.

DM, 8:48pm — Yeah, Iman is stealing some of his thunder on the men’s side.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson (Tango, “Body Language”)

DM, 8:49pm — Queen and Freddie Mercury have informed JoJo’s career and inspired her confidence, and honestly I’m not surprised. Her bold aesthetic would make Freddie proud I think.

JK, 8:52pm — I thought they’ve provided some excellent (pun intended) body language.

CM, 8:53pm — Wow, this girl is unstoppable.

DM, 8:53pm — Yeah, she was pretty dynamite. There’s nothing she can’t do and make it look 100% natural and easy.

JUDGES — Derek loved the “avant garde,” “experimental” quality of the dance. Bruno thought it was a “supermodel tango,” “slinky, sexy, cool.” Carrie Ann thinks JoJo is growing up like Zendaya did on the show a few seasons ago. Len loved the fast, aggressive movements, but he wanted more light and shade.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (10), Len (9), Derek (10), Bruno (10) = 39

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber (Paso Doble, “We Will Rock You”)

CM, 8:57pm — Come on, Suni! … Wait is next week Janet Jackson week?

JK, 8:57pm — That’s what I just heard.

CM, 8:58pm — Oh snap!

DM, 8:58pm — Let’s go, Suni! I want her to fight back from last week’s bottom two result and dance like she’s got nothing to lose.

DM, 9:02pm — There were movemenets in there where you could feel badass Suni come out, but not quite sustained through the whole thing.

JK, 9:02pm — From the production values to the foot work, I thought it was terrific all around.

DM, 9:03pm — Damn, it turns out Suni isn’t feeling well. In that case, it’s incredible that she gave the performance she gave under those circumstances.

JUDGES — Bruno thinks Suni rocked the dance despite not feeling well. Carrie Ann thinks Suni is inspiring and a champion no matter what she does. Len sensed how hesitant Suni was, but he understands given how she was feeling. Derek is proud of Suni and thinks she was a champion despite not having her best night.

CM, 9:04pm — Poor Suni.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (8), Bruno (9) = 33

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke (Foxtrot, “You’re My Best Friend”)

DM, 9:05pm — Cody lost his best friend Oscar to addiction, so he’s dedicating this dance to him. Cheryl is an alcoholic, but is sober, so she understands what Cody is going through and what his friend struggled through.

CM, 9:06pm — Well Cody is getting the sympathy edit tonight.

DM, 9:09pm — Before Cody’s dance, Tyra Banks reports that Suni is feeling better and should be able to perform in tonight’s relay dances, so fingers crossed for that.

DM, 9:10pm — Love Cody, but that looked kinda rough.

CM, 9:10pm — I agree, Daniel. It was boring.

JK, 9:11pm — OK at best.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann saw true joy in his dancing, it was free and relaxed. Len thought he needed to tuck his bum under, but wasn’t his best or worst dance. Derek thinks that was his best dance with a better and more consistent frame. Bruno thought it was glowing with affection.

CM, 9:12pm — Oh Derek.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (8), Len (8), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 34

CM, 9:13pm — He deserved all 8s.

DM, 9:13pm — No shade on Cody, but him getting a higher score than Amanda and Suni is bonkers.

JK, 9:13pm — Absolutely!

CM, 9:14pm — Exactly.

DM, 9:14pm — It might end up as Suni and Amanda in the bottom two.

CM, 9:15pm — Oh no. Honestly I would prefer The Miz and Cody in the bottom.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev (Foxtrot, “Killer Queen”)

DM, 9:16pm — Melora getting a visit from her “Bold Type” costars during training, and they’re live at the show too, which might give her an extra emotional boost. I think she’ll have the steps down either way.

CM, 9:20pm — Very smooth and elegant.

DM, 9:20pm — I liked that performance a lot, giving more of a regal style than her usual comedy.

CM, 9:21pm — I think she’s getting a 40.

JK, 9:21pm — Very classy.

JUDGES — Len thought it was an all-around polished performance. Derek thought she was “radiant” and “regal,” “all hail Queen Melora!” Bruno thought it was the “full performance package.” Carrie Ann thought Melora upped it a notch from her previous performance, but looked like she lost her balance a bit at one point.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (9), Len (9), Derek (9), Bruno (9) = 36

DM, 9:23pm — I agree with those scores, but if those were the last scores of the night I’d be scared for the ladies. I feel like Melora, Suni, and Amanda are all vulnerable for the bottom two.

JK, 9:25pm — I’ve just given each of those three ladies 10 votes online.

Relay Dance: Jive (Miz vs. Iman vs. Cody, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”)

DM, 9:28pm — After they played the wrong clip package, time for this jive relay. It could mean a lot since right now The Miz and Iman are tied at the bottom of the leaderboard.

CM, 9:31pm — I think it will be Cody, Iman, The Miz.

DM, 9:31pm — I think Iman might get the bonus point.

JK, 9:32pm — I thought Iman at least did the best of those three just now.

JUDGES — The panelists are very vague about who they liked. Two points go to Cody, and two go to Iman, which leaves The Miz dead last on the leaderboard.

DM, 9:33pm — Oh, every judge gets their own bonus point. I was not clear on that.

CM, 9:33pm — I thought only one couple got the points lol. Well I can see Jimmie, Olivia and Jojo each get a point. With Olivia or Jojo getting two points. Melora is definitely getting a point from len

DM, 9:34pm — Amanda and Suni better get some points or else they’re second to last on the leaderboard.

Relay Dance: Foxtrot (JoJo vs. Olivia vs. Jimmie, “Under Pressure”)

CM, 9:38pm — It was a solid matchup.



JUDGES — Derek thought Olivia was “unbelievable” and he loved Derek’s velvet jacket. Bruno thought they all raised the bar. Carrie Ann thought Olivia and Jimmie blew her away. Len thought they were all calm and relaxed and performed beautifully. Carrie’s point goes to Olivia, so does Len’s, so does Derek’s, and so does Olivia’s. She gets four bonus points.

DM, 9:41pm — The judges are gonna be happy Olivia’s not in the bottom two tonight, but they’re not gonna be happy with who is.

CM, 9:42pm — Yep, and Olivia will land back in the bottom next week.

JK, 9:42pm — How poetic would that be.

DM, 9:42pm — Like Dante’s Inferno LOL

Relay Dance: Viennese Waltz (Melora vs. Amanda vs. Suni, “We Are the Champions”)

DM, 9:45pm — Suni, Amanda, and Melora in the last relay, and they ALL need the points. Tyra didn’t have any sound in her mic when introducing the clip package, let’s hope that’s not a preview of problems to come.

DM, 9:47pm — Suni’s a badass just for performing tonight in-between throwing up.

JUDGES — Bruno says “it keeps getting better,” everyone with class, rotation, and everyone covering the floor. Carrie Ann responds by jumping on the judging table Derek-style, except she’s doing it in heels. Len thought it was wonderful to watch. Derek thought they were all sensational. Carrie Ann’s point goes to Suni, Len’s goes to Melora, Derek’s goes to Amanda, and Bruno’s goes to Melora. So Melora gets two points, and Suni and Amanda get one apiece.

JUDGES’ LEADERBOARD

1. Olivia Jade — 38 + 4 = 42

2. JoJo Siwa — 39

3. Jimmie Allen — 38

3. Melora Hardin — 36 + 2 = 38

5. Cody Rigsby — 34 + 2 = 36

6. Amanda Kloots — 33 + 1 = 34

6. Suni Lee — 33 + 1 = 34

6. Iman Shumpert — 32 + 2 = 34

9. The Miz — 32

RESULTS

CM, 9:52pm — Bottom two predictions?

JK, 9:53pm — I think The Miz will be there.

CM, 9:53pm — The Miz and Amanda (with Cody as a spoiler) … Watch it be Amanda and Melora.

JK, 9:53pm — I hope it’s not the latter.

DM, 9:55pm — Safe celebrities are … Suni Lee (whew), Olivia Jade (judges made sure of that), Cody Rigsby (no surprise), Iman Shumpert (no surprise), Melora Hardin (sigh of relief!), Jimmie Allen (no surprise), and … Amanda Kloots (say whaaaat?!). That means JoJo Siwa and The Miz are the bottom two. At least the elimination is obvious LOL, but JoJo in the bottom is wild.

DM, 9:58pm — Bruno spends a lot of time going back and forth before making the obvious choice of JoJo. Carrie Ann does the same before voting to save JoJo. Derek also gives The Miz his props before picking JoJo. And Len makes it a unanimous decision for JoJo. The Miz is eliminated.

JK, 9:59pm — What a Miz-erable elimination tonight.

DM, 10:00pm — Amanda has waaaaay more fan support than I thought if she could be safe that far down on the leaderboard below JoJo.

JK, 10:01pm — Indeed.

CM, 10:01pm — True.