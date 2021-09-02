Are the rumors true? ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 reportedly includes celebs Matt James, Olivia Jade, and more

“Dancing with the Stars” has officially announced two of the celebs competing on the show for its upcoming 30th season: “Dance Moms” alum JoJo Siwa and Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Sunisa Lee. The rest of the cast won’t be announced until September 8 … or at least, won’t be officially announced until September 8. It’s hard to keep secrets about a live, nationally televised show, especially in the age of social media. So the press have been buzzing with rumors about other contestants, and those rumors are often proven true.

Among those is former “Bachelor” star Matt James. He made history as the first Black Bachelor in the show’s history, but he’d be far from the first “Bachelor Nation” alum to compete on “DWTS.” The show’s last two Mirror Ball Trophy winners in a row were “Bachelorette” stars (Hannah Brown in season 28 and Kaitlyn Bristowe in season 29). And multiple eligible “Bachelor” men have preceded James, including Jake Pavelka (seventh place in season 10), Chris Soules (fifth place in season 20), and Nick Viall (sixth place in season 24). And who could forget “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, who tied for fifth place in season 27 — then again, most would probably rather forget that.

Speaking of reality stars, the “Real Housewives” franchise has been a popular source of “DWTS” contestants, and it looks like “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kenya Moore might join that list. Amanda Kloots is also believed to be strutting her stuff on the dance floor, which makes sense because she hosted “The Talk” with “DWTS” judge Carrie Ann Inaba. And because the dance competition’s casting department is addicted to scandal (consider past contestants like Ryan Lochte and Carole Baskin), look out for Olivia Jade, whose parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannuli infamously tried to fraud her way into college.

So that’s two confirmed celebs and four more likely celebs slated for the show’s landmark 30th season. There are a lot more slots left to fill, so we’ll be keeping our ears to the ground for further updates.

