Will Britt Stewart return to ‘Dancing with the Stars’? She says…

Britt Stewart made her “Dancing with the Stars” pro debut last season and if she had her druthers, she’ll remain on the show for a very long time. “I absolutely want to continue on for many seasons to come,” she told Dance magazine in its September cover story.

A former troupe member, Stewart became the long-running show’s first Black female pro last year following a fan petition that called for her promotion. “Dancing” has had Black male pros, including Brandon Armstrong and Keo Motsepe, but no female ones until then. She was paired with former figure skater Johnny Weir, finishing in sixth place.

“I hope I can inspire Black ballroom dancers to see that it really is accessible,” Stewart said, adding that she felt “really supported” by ABC, which prepped her for the new spotlight and level of scrutiny. “There were internal conversations about how I would be asked questions by the press, and that they wanted me to be prepared. Of course social media can also be the worst, and while there were a few negative things I saw, I felt really supported.”

There’s been no word yet on the Season 30 cast, but Stewart has taken dancing and choreography gigs around her potential “Dancing” schedule. She already has Aaron Sorkin‘s “Being the Ricardos,” starring Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, in the can, and recently served as a dance instructor for Octavia Spencer, who was preparing for an upcoming role. And if she gets the call, she’ll be back on TV in the fall. “I recently had dinner with a friend who said to me, ‘Britt, I don’t think you realize you’re on a major television show,'” Stewart said. “It hasn’t changed much for me.”

Season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

