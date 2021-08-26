Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa are your first 2 ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 contestants

“Dancing with the Stars” has booked its first two celebrities for Season 30: Olympic champion gymnast Suni Lee and singer/dancer JoJo Siwa, ABC announced Thursday during the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Lee and Siwa will be on Friday’s “Good Morning America” to discuss their casting and will return to “GMA” on Wednesday, Sept. 8 when the remaining 13 celebrities will be revealed. Celebrity-pro pairings will again be unveiled live on the premiere, which is on Monday, Sept. 20. But in a first, Siwa will have a female partner, executive producer Andrew Llinares revealed during the panel, marking the show’s first same-sex couple.

“I think it breaks a wall that’s never been broken down before,” Siwa, who came out as pansexual in April, said. “Not only do I get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but also you get to dance with who you want to dance with.”

SEE ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 will feature first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa: ‘It’s really special’

Lee won three medals at the Tokyo Olympics this summer: gold in the individual all-around, silver in team and bronze in her specialty, the uneven bars. The first Hmong-American Olympian, Lee is the fifth straight American woman to win all-around gold following Carly Patterson (2004), Nastia Liukin (2008), Gabby Douglas (2012) and her Tokyo teammate Simone Biles (2016), and the sixth overall — Mary Lou Retton was the first in 1984. Retton, Liukin and Biles have all competed on “Dancing” but did not win. Liukin’s Beijing teammate Shawn Johnson, who took home gold on the balance beam, won Season 8 in 2009 with Mark Ballas, and Biles’ Rio teammate Laurie Hernandez won Season 23 with Val Chmerkovskiy in 2016. Lee just started her freshman year at Auburn University, so she’ll be juggling “Dancing,” school and collegiate gymnastics this fall. During the panel, Lee said she’ll be based in Los Angeles during the season and doing online school.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30

“Dancing” will be Siwa’s second competitive reality show in 18 months. She was T-Rex on Season 3 of “The Masked Singer” in 2020, getting eliminated in the eighth week. She’s also been on “Dance Moms” and “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, and has a Peacock series in the works, “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution.”

The milestone 30th season will see the return of head judge Len Goodman, who was unable to travel to the United States last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. He’ll be alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, who joined last season in Goodman’s absence. Tyra Banks will return as host for the second year.

“Dancing” premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

