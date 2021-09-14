Will Melanie C bring some Spice (Girls) to ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want: a Spice Girls reunion on “Dancing with the Stars.” Isn’t that what we all want now that Melanie C is competing on Season 30? But that’s easier said than done for lots of reasons, the biggest of all being, oh, you know, COVID-19.

“What’s so tough right now is getting here from the U.K. It’s really hard,” Sporty Spice told “Access Hollywood” (watch below). “It’s so bittersweet because I’m so excited to be on the show, but I can’t get my mum over and I don’t know how easy it’d be for the girls to get here, but if we can do it safely then we’ll try our best.”

All five Spice Girls last performed together at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012. In 2019, four of them — Mel C, Mel B, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton — toured in the U.K. sans Victoria Beckham. 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of their debut single, “Wannabe,” and their debut album, “Spice,” which is being rereleased as a deluxe double album on Oct. 29 as “Spice25,” so a reunion on “Dancing” to celebrate the occasion would be fitting. And even if they can’t reunite in the flesh because of restrictions, they can take a page from AJ McLean‘s book last season: The other four Backstreet Boys joined him via hologram to perform the cha-cha to “Larger Than Life.”

SEE Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30

Regardless of whether her girls join her, Mel C definitely wants to perform to a Spice Girls track. “I think, ‘You’ve got me here, let’s do this thing.’ Right? Twenty-five years since ‘Wannabe’ and the first Spice Girls album, so I think it’d be really fitting to bring some spice to the dance floor.”

The singer, of course, is not the first Spice Girl to compete on “Dancing with the Stars.” Mel B hoofed it up with Maksim Chmerkovskiy way back in Season 5 in 2007, finishing in second place, and she performed the samba to “Spice Up Your Life.” “I was here in 2007 when Mel B did so amazingly on the show, so when the opportunity came up, I just jumped at the chance,” Mel C said.

PREDICT who will win ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?