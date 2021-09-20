‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 premiere recap: Which celebrities stood out on first night of competition? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The “Dancing with the Stars” season 30 premiere was Monday night, September 20. The show invited a new cast of 15 celebrities from the worlds of film, TV, music, sports, and social media. So who stood out as potential front-runners? Who seemed out of their depth? And who do you think will win the Mirror Ball Trophy when all is said and done? Scroll down for our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments and commentary throughout the night.

This year’s cast includes country singer Jimmie Allen, former Spice Girls singer Melanie C, “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu, “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Brian Austin Green, “The Office” actress Melora Hardin, social media star (and notorious college applicant) Olivia Jade, “Bachelor” star Matt James, “The Talk” co-host and Broadway performer Amanda Kloots, “Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, WWE pro wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, “Real Housewives” star Kenya Moore, Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby, basketball player Iman Shumpert, and YouTube star and singer JoJo Siwa.

Of those, all eyes were on Siwa, who makes history as the first contestant to dance with a same-sex partner. And fresh off of winning the Olympic gold medal in the women’s all-around competition, Lee is hoping to follow in the “DWTS” gymnastic footsteps of past Mirror Ball champions Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez. They and the rest of the cast are being scored by returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, as well as Len Goodman, who’s back after having to sit out last season due to the COVID pandemic, and Derek Hough, who filled in for Goodman last year but is sticking around as a full-time panelist. Also back for season 30 is host Tyra Banks, who joined the cast last year after the surprise firing of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Who are you rooting for this year? Follow along below as we dish the premiere episode. (Times listed below are Eastern.)

Jeffrey Kare, 8:00pm — Here we go for season 30!

Daniel Montgomery, 8:02pm — Nice retrospective intro clip package showing showing highlights from the last 29 seasons, followed of course by Tyra Banks in a gown made out of a Mirror Ball.

DM, 8:04pm — I hope the stars dance better with their partners than they do standing in place during that intro.

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko (Cha Cha)

DM, 8:05pm — Mel C is teamed with Gleb. I have high hopes for this combination. Mel C looks like she’s still quite sporty, so I have a feeling she’ll be able to keep with the pace of this show.

JK, 8:07pm — What nice high energy to start off the season with.

DM, 8:07pm — Not a bad start for the Spice Girl, she seems top have the rhythm, strength, and posture to make it far in the competition if she can bring even more personality into the routines.

JUDGES — Len thought it was a “terrific” and “polished” performance with “great choreography.” Derek called it “clean” and “precise,” and Melanie has incredible leg lines. Bruno says, “Thank you for spicing up my life,” but she needs more pronounced hip action. Carrie Ann thought it was “clean,” though she could loosen up a bit.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (7), Derek (6), Bruno (7) = 27

JK, 8:10pm — Almost quadruple 7’s for the first score of the night.

The Miz and Witney Carson (Cha Cha)

DM, 8:11pm — Another highly promising combo of star and dancer. He’s got the personality, and she’s won the Mirror Ball Trophy before.

JK, 8:13pm — They’ve already got some slick moves down.

DM, 8:13pm — A little rough around the edges, but he’s not too bad with choreography for his first night out.

JUDGES — Derek was “surprised,” thought he would be “stiff,” but he had good flow. Bruno thought Witney “tamed the beast,” “light on his feet,” but “a bit flat-footed.” Carrie Ann thought he was “incredible” with “ridiculous” energy, though he hit some of the moves “too hard,” which made it a little awkward. Len thought it was “better than expected.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (6), Len (6), Derek (6), Bruno (6) = 24

JK, 8:16pm — I think that’s a fair score for them.

DM, 8:16pm — A solid start in his scores too. I kinda thought the judges would be a little tougher with those numbers on night one, but I think those numbers were fair too.

Iman Sumpert and Daniella Karagach (Jive)

DM, 8:19pm — Always worried for a basketball player on this show. The height difference with their dance partners is always a struggle. Daniella even pointed it out the moment she meant him. And jive is a tough, fast-pace style for night one.

DM, 8:22pm — I’m very very surprised by how good that was. His timing was great!

JK, 8:23pm — That provided a ton of high bopping fun.

JUDGES — Bruno points out that it’s hard for a tall person to jive, but Iman was “nimble,” but he needs to work on his feet with the kicks and flicks, though it was a “great debut.” Carrie Ann thought it was “fly” and “ridiculous” (in a good way), “stylish” and “smooth.” Len thought it was “too casual, too loose,” and “the technique was poor.” Derek thought he looked “comfortable,” with issues with the content, but good for the first week.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (4), Derek (5), Bruno (5) = 21

DM, 8:24pm — Damn, that Len score was waaaaaay too low.

JK, 8:24pm — Agreed.

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy (Salsa)

DM, 8:25pm — I’m not sure how I feel about the redemption narrative they’re aiming for with Olivia after the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, but the show gave her a damn lucky draw for her partner, one of the show’s top champions.

JK, 8:27pm — Controversy surrounding her aside, I thought Olivia managed to pull off such strong work with Val.

DM, 8:28pm — Another surprise. I think Olivia Jade is a contender for the win if she can get viewer support. A lot of content in that routine, and she pretty much nailed it, especially for week one.

JUDGES — Carrie Ann thought it was “well done” with “great lines” and “great legs.” Len wanted it to be “more spicy,” but it was “clean, clear, and polished.” Derek thinks she has so much potential as a performer, but she needs to “watch the shoulders” to show off her confidence. Bruno thinks she took to dancing “like a duck to water,” though he agreed it needed more spice.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (6), Derek (6), Bruno (6) = 25

DM, 8:30pm — I kinda thought those scores would be a little higher, closer to what we saw from Melanie C.

JK, 8:30pm — Me too.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater (Tango)

DM, 8:33pm — He tells Emma he wants to “an ambassador for country music” and also wants to win. She won with Rashad Jennings, but I don’t have any clear early expectations for their chemistry as partners.

DM, 8:35pm — Not the most polished, but he was on the beat, had a lot of personalities, a promising start.

JK, 8:36pm — Almost outstanding!

JUDGES — Len didn’t think the dance suits Jimmie’s personality, but he’s got “great potential.” Derek thought he had an “incredible week one frame,” though he needs to work on being more “consistent.” Bruno thought he managed to “keep the tango on track.” It had good moments, but it was uneven. Carrie Ann thought it was a tough dance style with a lot of specificity, but it was a good first dance.

SCORES — Carrie Ann (6), Len (5), Derek (6), Bruno (5) = 22

DM, 8:38pm — Those scores were fair for that dance.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev (Tango)

DM, 8:43pm — She loved ballet as a child, so she has the potential to be bringing some prior skill to the show. And she thinks Artem smells good, so that’s a plus.

JK, 8:45pm — Alright performance. I think they both could definitely use some work.

DM, 8:45pm — Pretty decent start for Melora, she could clean it up some there.

JUDGES — Derek gives her a standing ovation, he was “blown away” and she had “light and shade.” Bruno thought she had “great lines, great placement,” but she lost balance from time to time. Carrie Ann thought she “brought the drama” and the “beautiful lines.” Len “liked it, no messing, no stressing … Well done.”

SCORES — Carrie Ann (7), Len (6), Derek (7), Bruno (6) = 26

DM, 8:47pm — Interesting, I thought this dance would score a little lower, but I like Melora a lot, so I’m not mad at it.

DM, 8:49pm — I’m impressed that so far everyone tonight has been right on beat, no one really that messy. A solid group of dancers.