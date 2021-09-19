‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 1 dances revealed — and Season 30 is spicing things up with a special vote

“Dancing with the Stars” is, in fact, going to give us what we really, really want on Monday’s Season 30 premiere: Melanie C will perform to a Spice Girls track. AJ McLean waited until Week 4 last year to bust out the Backstreet Boys (aurally and holographically), but looks like we’re going all in on Week 1 here.

ABC has revealed the 15 routines and songs for Monday’s season premiere. The only things that are still a mystery is the partnerships, which will be unveiled live on the premiere. The dance styles that will be performed are quickstep, paso doble, cha-cha, foxtrot, jive, salsa and tango. Mel C, who was totally game to dance to a Spice tune, and her partner will cha-cha to “Wannabe.” In true “Dancing” fashion, it’s going totally on the nose with JoJo Siwa, who will make history as one-half of the show’s first same-sex couple; she and her partner are gonna do the quickstep to Jet‘s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?”

See the full list below.

Jimmie Allen: tango (“The Way I Are” by Timbaland feat. Keri Hilson, D.O.E.)

Brian Austin Green: foxtrot (“Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)

Melanie C: cha-cha (“Wannabe” by Spice Girls)

Christine Chiu: tango (“Glamorous” by Fergie, Ludacris)

Melora Hardin: tango (“Simply Irresistible” by Robert Palmer)

Olivia Jade: salsa (“Juice” by Lizzo)

Matt James: cha-cha (“Give It to Me Baby” by Rick James)

Amanda Kloots: tango (“Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez, Pit Bull)

Martin Kove: paso doble (“You’re the Best” by Joe “Bean” Esposito)

Suni Lee: jive (“Stay” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber)

The Miz: cha-cha (“Butter” by BTS)

Kenya Moore: foxtrot (“Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat feat. SZA)

Cody Rigsby: tango (“Physical” by Dua Lipa)

Iman Shumpert: jive (“Hey Ya!” by Outkast)

JoJo Siwa: quickstep (“Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by Jet)

Just like last season, there will be no elimination on the first week, but unlike last season, there will be a special premiere vote. Fans can vote via abc.com and text. For the premiere only, voting will close on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 5 a.m. ET. Votes will be combined with the judges’ Week 1 scores, which will then be combined with votes and scores from Week 2 to determine the first elimination. Starting with Week 2 and for the rest of the season, fans can only vote during the live broadcast in the Eastern and Central time zones, but fans in all time zones can vote during that window. The combined total will be revealed during the broadcasts.

“Dancing with the Stars” premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

