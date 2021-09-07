Here are the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 pros — who’s returning and who’s MIA (again)?

The “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30 cast will be revealed Wednesday, but the pros have already been unveiled. Defending champ Artem Chigvintsev leads the roster of 15 pros, all of whom have been on the show before and which includes Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson, who are both returning from maternity leave.

The 15 pros are:

Brandon Armstrong

Lindsay Arnold

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Witney Carson

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

SEE Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30

Notably absent are Peta Murgatroyd and Keo Motsepe, who were both on last season. This will be the first season Murgatroyd, a two-time champ, has missed since she skipped Seasons 26 and 27. Motsepe was last MIA from Season 28. Former champs and BFFs Arnold and Carson sat out the 29th installment last year due to their pregnancies (Arnold welcomed a daughter in November; Carson, a son in January).

While rumors swirl about the celebrity cast, which will be announced on Wednesday’s “Good Morning America,” only two stars have been confirmed so far: Olympic champ Suni Lee and singer/dancer JoJo Siwa. Siwa, who came out as pansexual earlier this season, will be part of the first same-sex partnership in the show’s history. Siwa has said that she’d loved to be paired with Arnold, Johnson and Stewart. Pairings will be revealed live on the premiere on Monday, Sept. 20.

As previously announced, Len Goodman will return to the judges’ table this season after being unable to travel to the United States last year due to the pandemic. He’ll (re)join Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and six-time champ Derek Hough, who stepped in for Goodman last season. Tyra Banks will serve as host again.

“Dancing” premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

