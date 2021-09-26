‘Dancing with the Stars’ is busting out the rumba and samba for the Week 2 dances

Melanie C danced to a Spice Girls track on the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30 premiere and now Jimmie Allen is like, “Hold my beer.” The country star is set to hit the parquet to one of his songs on Week 2.

Allen and Emma Slater will perform the rumba to the former’s “Billboard” Country Airplay topper “Make Me Want To” on Monday. The duo scored a 22 for their first dance, the tango, which was the third lowest score of the night, but the rumba could be a hit or a miss for any couple because of the hip action that may be too early in the game for some to nail. The rumba is one of six dances this week, the others being Viennese waltz, foxtrot, samba, tango and cha-cha. Speaking of hip action, Matt James and Lindsay Arnold are the only ones doing samba.

Martin Kove and Britt Stewart, who were hit with a 13 for their pep talk-infused paso doble brought to you by John Kreese, are tasked with the cha-cha, a comparatively easier dance, but considering how much trouble Kove had with the paso that played to his karate (kid) strengths, the jury’s out.

See the full list of dances below.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: rumba (“Make Me Want To” by Jimmie Allen)

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess: rumba (“Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur)

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko: foxtrot (“Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles)

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov: salsa (“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee)

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: rumba (“All by Myself” by Celine Dion)

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: Viennese waltz (“Better Days” by Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake)

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold: samba (“Levitating” by Dua Lipa)

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: foxtrot (“It Had to Be You” by Ray Chew Live!)

Martin Kove and Britt Stewart: cha-cha (“Twist & Shout” by The Isley Brothers)

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: cha-cha (“I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin)

The Miz and Witney Carson: tango (“Nothin’ but a Good Time” by Poison)

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong: cha-cha (“Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer)

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: salsa (“Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello)

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: rumba (“U Know What’s Up” Donell Jones)

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: cha-cha (“Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande)

Week 2 will feature the first elimination of the season. Fans nationwide can vote while the show is airing in the Eastern and Central time zones on Monday. The Week 2 votes and scores will be combined with those from Week 1 to determine the elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

