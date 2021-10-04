It’s Britney Night, bitch — here’s the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 3 lineup

It’s time to work, bitch. Because it’s Britney Night on “Dancing with the Stars.” Monday’s Week 3 show will be the first time “Dancing” has devoted a night to Britney Spears — also fittingly less than a week after her father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator — but it will also go down in the record books with the first dual remote performance in the show’s history.

As previously announced, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke will perform separately from their homes after they both tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19 last week. They were initially assigned a cha-cha but are now performing a jazz routine — the only one this week — almost certainly due to the remote aspect. You don’t need to be in hold in a jazz, ya know? Risby, a Spears stan, and Burke will perform 11th, according to the latter’s Instagram, and will dance to “Gimme More,” which is also applicable to their situation since they could easily be out of the competition right now.

The other dances on tap are salsa, foxtrot, tango, paso doble, cha-cha and Argentine tango. Actually there are lots of tangos, including Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko‘s to “Toxic,” which will likely make everyone remember Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev‘s Argentine tango to “Toxic” last season.

See the full list of dances below.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: salsa (“Outrageous”)

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess: tango (“Till the World Ends”)

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko: tango (“Toxic”)

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov: paso doble (“Stronger”)

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: cha-cha (“[You Drive Me] Crazy [The Stop Remix!])”

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: tango (“Hold It Against Me”)

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold: tango (“Scream & Shout” by will.i.am feat. Britney Spears)

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: cha-cha (“Circus”)

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: foxtrot (“I’m A Slave 4 U”)

The Miz and Witney Carson: salsa (“Oops!… I Did It Again”)

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong: tango (“Womanizer”)

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: jazz (“Gimme More”)

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: tango (“Piece of Me”)

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: Argentine tango (“… Baby One More Time”)

The second elimination of the season will take place Monday. Voting works the same way: Fans nationwide can vote while the show is airing in the Eastern and Central time zones on Monday. Votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine the elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

