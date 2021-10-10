‘Be Prepared’ for ‘Dancing with the Stars” Disney Week with the 2-night lineup

“Dancing with the Stars'” annual synergistic Disney Night is Disney Nights this season with two evenings of competition — spotlighting heroes on Monday and villains on Tuesday — but most notably it’ll mark the return to the ballroom of Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke.

Rigsby and Burke are cleared to return to the show after recovering from their breakthrough cases of COVID-19 that forced them to miss the last two tapings and perform the first virtual routine in “Dancing” history. For Heroes Night, they’ll do a jive to “Stand Out” from “A Goofy Movie” (a true choice to assign the couple who just had COVID a jive), and for Villains Night, they’ll perform a Viennese waltz to one of the greatest villain tunes of all time, “Gaston” from “Beauty and the Beast.” (The Miz and Witney Carson are also right up there with the iconic “Be Prepared” from “The Lion King” for their Argentine tango.)

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber drew the short straw and will do cross promo for the upcoming Disney film “Encanto,” in theaters Nov. 24, by performing a Viennese waltz to a song people haven’t heard before (Nelly and Daniella Karagach got the honor last year for “Soul”).

Contemporary and waltz are introduced this week to go along with salsa, samba, rumba, paso doble and foxtrot.

See the full list of dances below.

Heroes Night

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: paso doble (“I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from “Mulan”)

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess: waltz (“Someday My Prince Will Come” from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”)

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko: jazz (“Step in Time” from “Mary Poppins”)

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: quickstep (“I Wan’na Be Like You” from “The Jungle Book”)

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: samba (“I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from “The Lion King”)

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold: quickstep (“The Incredits” from “The Incredibles”)

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: rumba (“You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan”)

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: salsa (“Colombia, Mi Encanto!” from “Encanto”)

The Miz and Witney Carson: quickstep (“Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin”)

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong: contemporary (“How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”)

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: jive (“Stand Out” from “A Goofy Movie”)

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: foxtrot (“Let It Go” from “Frozen”)

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: Viennese waltz (“A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella”)

Villains Night

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: jazz (“Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish; inspired by “Peter Pan”)

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess: paso doble (“He’s a Pirate” from “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”)

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko: Viennese waltz (“Once Upon a Dream” from “Maleficent”)

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: jazz (“Mother Knows Best” from “Tangled”)

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: jazz (“Remember Me [Ernesto de la Cruz]” from “Coco”)

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold: paso doble (“Jungle” by X Ambassadors and Jamie N Commons; inspired by “The Jungle Book”)

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: paso doble (“Call Me Cruella” from “Cruella”)

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: Viennese waltz (“I Put a Spell on You” by Annie Lennox; inspired by “Hocus Pocus”)

The Miz and Witney Carson: Argentine tango (“Be Prepared” from “The Lion King”)

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong: Viennese waltz (“Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande; inspired by “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”)

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: Viennese waltz (“Gaston” from “Beauty and the Beast”)

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: Argentine tango (“Arabian Nights” from “Aladdin”)

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: paso doble (“Ways to Be Wicked” from “Descendants 2”)

Remember the Mickey Dance Challenge? We don’t blame you if you tried to forget. Each couple will have to incorporate Mickey Mouse’s moves into their Heroes Night routine for the chance to earn two additional points from the judges (should be from Mickey if you ask us).

Voting is still the same both nights: Fans nationwide can vote while the show is airing in the Eastern and Central time zones on Monday. Votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine the elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Monday and Tuesday this week at 8/7c on ABC.

