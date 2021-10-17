You’re the lineup that I want: See who’s performing what on ‘Dancing with the Stars” ‘Grease’ Night

It’s no longer “Summer Nights,” but that’s not going to stop “Dancing with the Stars” from doing a “Grease” Night. The remaining 11 couples will perform to tunes from the iconic musical on Monday because the show is hopelessly devoted to theme nights.

You’ve got all the usual suspects from “Grease” and will be treated to a double dose of one song: Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev will perform their Viennese waltz to “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” while JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson will foxtrot to the reprise. For the first time this season, the Charleston will be performed — Suni Lee and Sasha Farber will do one to “Born to Hand Jive.” The other dance styles are foxtrot, jive, Viennese waltz, rumba and quickstep.

See the full list of dances below.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: foxtrot (“Sandy”)

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko: quickstep (“You’re the One That I Want”)

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: Viennese waltz (“Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee”)

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: foxtrot (“Summer Nights”)

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: Viennese waltz (“Beauty School Dropout”)

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: Charleston (“Born to Hand Jive”)

The Miz and Witney Carson: jive (“Greased Lightnin'”)

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong: rumba (“There Are Worse Things I Could Do”)

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: quickstep (“We Go Together”)

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: Viennese waltz (“Hopelessly Devoted to You”)

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: foxtrot (“Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee [Reprise]”)

If that’s not enough “Grease” for you, Teen Angel himself Frankie Avalon will perform “Beauty School Dropout” live in the ballroom and Didi Conn will make a special appearance.

Voting is still the same: Fans nationwide can vote while the show is airing in the Eastern and Central time zones on Monday. Votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine the elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

