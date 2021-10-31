‘Dancing with the Stars” Queen Night will rock you with relay dances — see the lineup

“Dancing with the Stars” has paid its dues, time after time, so now we have Queen Night. The remaining nine couples will perform to tunes by the iconic band and face off in relays on Monday.

After their show-stopping, perfect score-earning “Us”-themed routine last week, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach will try to keep the momentum going with a paso doble to “Another One Bites the Dust.” The paso itself ought to fit him and Karagach will surely bring it with the choreography again.

The group relays feature three different styles — jive, foxtrot and Viennese waltz — and the couples will compete for bonus points from the judges. Of note, the three groups feature one with all male celebrities and one with all female celebrities. Sadly, “Bohemian Rhapsody” (the song, not the movie) is not on deck.

See the full list of dances below.

Individual routines

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: Viennese waltz (“Somebody to Love”)

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: foxtrot (“Killer Queen”)

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: quickstep (“Fat Bottomed Girls”)

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: jive (“Don’t Stop Me Now”)

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: paso doble (“We Will Rock You”)

The Miz and Witney Carson: foxtrot (“Radio Ga Ga”)

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: foxtrot (“You’re My Best Friend”)

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: paso doble (“Another One Bites the Dust”)

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: tango (“Body Language”)

Relays

Jive — “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

– The Miz and Witney Carson

– Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

– Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

Foxtrot — “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie

– JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

– Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy

– Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

Viennese Waltz — “We Are the Champions”

– Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

– Suni Lee and Sasha Farber

– Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

Voting is still the same: Fans nationwide can vote while the show is airing in the Eastern and Central time zones on Monday. Votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine the elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

