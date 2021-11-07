Dance-offs and a double elimination: Here’s ‘Dancing with the Stars” Janet Jackson Night lineup all for you

It’s Janet Jackson Night on “Dancing with the Stars” — Miss Jackson if you’re nasty — with double the dances and another double elimination on Monday.

The top eight couples will perform an individual routine to one of the icon’s hits (why do we feel like Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach will bring it again with “Rhythm Nation?”) and then face off in pairs in dance-offs. One judge will be assigned to one dance-off and will award two bonus points to one couple. The rumba dance-off pits two of the judges’ favorite couples — JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, and Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy — against one another, so this might be a Sophie’s Choice for Carrie Ann Inaba.

See the full list of dances below.

Individual routines

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater: cha-cha (“Escapade”)

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: paso doble (“If”)

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: Argentine tango (“Any Time, Any Place”)

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: jazz (“Miss You Much”)

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: samba (“All for You”)

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: paso doble (“Black Cat”)

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: cha-cha (“Rhythm Nation”)

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: salsa (“Feedback”)

Dance-Offs

Salsa — “Made for Now (Latin Version)” (Judged by Bruno Tonioli)

– Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

– Suni Lee and Sasha Farber

Rumba — “That’s The Way Love Goes” (Judged by Carrie Ann Inaba)

– JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

– Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy

Foxtrot — “Again” (Judged by Derek Hough)

– Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

– Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

Cha-cha — “Together Again” (Judged by Len Goodman)

– Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

– Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

Voting is still the same: Fans nationwide can vote while the show is airing in the Eastern and Central time zones on Monday. Votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine the two eliminations.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

