Do-overs and yet another double elimination: See the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ semifinal dance slate

Do you remember the last time there wasn’t a theme week on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30? No? Well, it was way back in Week 2, the night of the first elimination. Since then, it’s been all themes, from Britney to Janet, until now. Monday’s semifinal is, once again, theme-less.

As per yoosh, the remaining couples will perform two individual dances. The first round is a redemption dance of a previous style with which they struggled and the second round is a new style. Expect a lot of perfect scores because five of the six new dances are not ballroom or Latin: There are four contemporaries, one jazz and one Argentine tango on tap. That last one was assigned to Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, who, of course, performed a virtual jazz in Week 3 when they were both sidelined with COVID-19.

And like we pointed out last week, there will be a double elimination again — the third one this season. That’s the only way to get down to four couples for the Nov. 22 finale.

See the full list of dances below.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev: redemption rumba (“I Don’t Want to Wait” by Paula Cole); contemporary (“Thunder” by Imagine Dragons)

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten: redemption tango (“Titanium” by David Guetta feat. Sia); contemporary (“Live Your Life – Nick Cordero” by Lenii)

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber: redemption foxtrot (“Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé); contemporary (“Gravity” by Sara Bareilles)

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke: redemption salsa (“Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar and Lucenzo); Argentine tango (“La Cumparsita” by Forever Tango)

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach: redemption tango (“Telephone” by Martynas); jazz (“Dark Fantasy” by Kanye West)

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson: redemption Argentine tango (“Santa Maria [Del Buen Ayre]” by Gotan Project); contemporary (“Before You Go [Piano Version]” by Lewis Capaldi)

Voting is still the same: Fans nationwide can vote while the show is airing in the Eastern and Central time zones on Monday. Votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine the two eliminations.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

