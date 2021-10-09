Sharna Burgess explains why her real romance with Brian Austin Green is a ‘disadvantage in some ways’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are mixing business with pleasure as a real-life and “Dancing with the Stars” couple, but don’t think dating your partner gives you a leg up on the competition.

“Honestly, it’s almost a disadvantage in some ways, ” Burgess told “Us Weekly.” “People are expecting this intense chemistry all the time on the dance floor, and if it’s not there, then people are like, ‘They don’t have chemistry.’ Dance is so different. … We have amazing chemistry in life and in some of our dances — our rumba and foxtrot — I think we had amazing chemistry. But once it gets hard, you can’t judge us now as a dance couple and as a relationship. It’s really hard to be judged as both. We can’t manage both for you.”

She continued: “I think it’s a disadvantage in the ways that people think would be an advantage for us. We don’t get extra time. We don’t just naturally steam up the dance floor all the time. This is pressure on our relationship that we then have to manage for us. It’s intense.”

Through the first three weeks, the couple, who’ve been dating for nearly a year, have averaged a score of 24, but the judges have called out Green a few times for focusing too much on his girlfriend during the routines. Derek Hough acknowledged that their steamy rumba in Week 2 was a dance that was “for you” and not everyone else.

Burgess clarified that competing together is not a disadvantage for their relationship as they “get to create memories” together and have made a conscious effort not to bring the work home with them. “We have this sensitivity, we’re minding each other’s feelings,” she said. “We want to make sure our relationship is good outside of it. That’s always going to be a priority for us.”

They’ve also curbed the PDA on the show outside of a kiss in the first episode because of some negative viewer reactions. “We’re a real-life couple and I think it’s also different for our viewers to see,” Burgess said, noting that they are not a showmance as some have dubbed them since they’re not a will-they-won’t-they pair who met on “Dancing.” “This didn’t start on the show. This is real-life love and that’s what makes it so hard for us too.”

“To each their own. I can’t help it. I’m in love. We’re in love. We can’t hide it,” she added. “We are doing our very best with it.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs next week on Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.

